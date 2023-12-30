Is The Good Doctor season 7 coming? Release date, stream, and cast revealed 

The Good Doctor season 7 is set to premiere in nearly two months on February 20, 2024. The series centers on Dr Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon who relocates from Wyoming to San Jose to escape a troubled past, only to realize this is easier said than done.

The medical drama received mixed reviews when it debuted on September 25, 2017, but soon found a dedicated fan following with its moving screenplay. It features 116 episodes across six seasons.

The Good Doctor comes from writer David Shore, best known for his work on House, and is based on the Korean show of the same name. Shore Z Productions, 3AD EnterMedia, ABC Signature, and Sony Pictures Television Studios jointly produce it.

When and where will The Good Doctor season 7 be released?

New installments of The Good Doctor are usually released in the fall and the makers had similar plans for the seventh season. However, the release date was not disclosed to the audiences because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which brought the industry to a standstill earlier this year.

The Good Doctor season 7 is now set to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 10 pm ET/PT. The show previously aired on Mondays but the channel opted for a new slot this time to accommodate The Bachelor.

New episodes of The Good Doctor season 7 will be available to stream on Hulu a day after they air on ABC. This essentially means that episode one will be released on the platform on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The seventh season will also be available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play. Viewers can opt for one of these services if they don’t have access to ABC or Hulu.

The Good Doctor season 7: Meet the cast

Freddie Highmore is set to return as Dr Shaun Murphy, the show’s vulnerable and relatable protagonist. The Good Doctor season 7 is likely to continue examining his tragic past as well as his changing equations with his colleagues.

Paige Spara will be reprising her role as Lea, Shaun’s partner, from the previous seasons. The new installment is expected to explore her journey as a new mother. They will be joined by Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman, Shaun’s surrogate father.

The cast also includes the following names:

Fiona Gubelmann as Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Audrey Lim

Will Yun Lee as Alex Park

Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke

Bria Henderson as Jordan Allen

Chuku Mody as Jared Kalu

However, Brandon Larracuente will not return full-time as Danny Perez for The Good Doctor season 7. The makers hinted at this in the previous season when the character left for Texas to seek treatment for opioid addiction.

Hill Harper, who played Marcus Andrews, also won't be part of the seventh season as he is set to run for the US Senate in Michigan.

What to expect from The Good Doctor season 7?

The Good Doctor season 6 ended on a sweet note as Shaun and Lea welcomed their son and named him Steven in memory of the protagonist’s brother. However, Aaron didn’t turn up to congratulate the couple. Moreover, Andrew stepped down as president of St. Bonaventure Hospital after the board asked him to choose between his professional commitments and his girlfriend.

Fans can expect The Good Doctor season 7 to focus on Shaun’s journey as a young father. The limelight will also be on his equation with Lea, which might change because of parenting duties. There is also a possibility of Shaun confronting Aaron about his absence from his big day, resulting in an emotional exchange.

Fans are also likely to receive clarity on St. Bonaventure Hospital’s future after Andrew’s departure. Danny’s battle with addiction was a highlight of the show’s previous seasons. However, this won’t be the case in season 7, which opens the door for the makers to introduce new characters.

The Good Doctor season 7 will premiere on ABC on February 20, 2024.