6 family-friendly romantic movies that are worth watching

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and cinephiles with young kids may want to indulge in some family-friendly romantic movies. However, it isn't always easy to find such movies. Given their theme, romantic movies, especially those catering to adults, can have scenes or dialogue that aren't suitable for a young audience. But that doesn't mean that there aren't any romantic movies that fit the bill.

Over the years, many filmmakers have played around with the concept of romance and crafted stories that have universal appeal. These movies showcase love and relationships in a wholesome manner that can be enjoyed by adults as well as young children and teenagers. And the best thing is that these movies aren't limited to the animated genre, although many of them do tend to take that route.

Cinephiles who want to enjoy a romantic movie marathon with their families should keep an eye out for stories that offer a fresh take on romance and stay away from adult-oriented overtures.

The Little Rascals, Elemental and 4 other family-friendly romantic movies that celebrate pure and innocent love

1) Lady and the Tramp (1955)

This family-friendly romantic movie is a Disney gem. Directed by Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, and Hamilton Luske, it focuses on a spoiled Cocker Spaniel named Lady. As her family grows, she has to deal with many different life-altering changes. However, meeting Tramp, the homeless mutt, helps change her perspective on life.

This movie teaches a lot of meaningful lessons such as the importance of loyalty, the beauty of friendship, opening up to new experiences, accepting changes, and being one's true self. Thoughtful and witty, it is a great movie to watch with kids.

2) The Sound of Music (1965)

Starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, this movie is considered one of the best musical films of all time. Directed by Robert Wise, the story follows a spirited nun who is appointed as a governess. She has to look after seven children who are having a hard time connecting to their father, a retired naval officer who runs the house under strict military discipline.

The catchy melodious music is one of the biggest highlights of this family-friendly romantic movie. While romance is one aspect that comes through in the well-written narrative, the movie really shines in its realistic portrayal of what it means to be a family.

3) The Little Rascals (1994)

Directed by Penelope Spheeris, this family-friendly romantic movie is based on a series of short films titled Our Gang. The story focuses on the members of a "He-Man Woman Haters Club". When the president, Spanky, played by Travis Tedford, gets to know that his best friend, Alfalfa, portrayed by Bug Hall, is in love, the members do everything they can to break them up.

It beautifully showcases the awkwardness and innocence of first love. Endearing characters, ingenious pranks, and witty dialogue blend together perfectly to give viewers an entertaining viewing experience.

4) The Princess Diaries (2001)

Marking Anne Hathaway's feature film debut, this family-friendly romantic movie also stars Julie Andrews. Directed by Garry Marshall, it is based on Meg Cabot's YA novel. Hathaway plays Mia Thermopolis, who is living the life of an average teenager. But when her estranged grandmother, played by Andrews, announces that she is the next in line for the throne of Genovia, her life changes drastically.

Ideal for families with teenagers, this movie delightfully explores the experiences of becoming an adult along with navigating the ups and downs of life. Also, viewers will love the witty banter between Hathaway and Andrews.

5) High School Musical (2006)

This family-friendly romantic movie, directed by Kenny Ortega, helped establish the acting careers of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. Exploring high school cliques, the story focuses on the captain of the basketball team, Troy, played by Efron. He gains the courage to pursue his real passion after meeting the studious and grounded Gabriella, portrayed by Hudgens.

The movie encourages youngsters to pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small. It also explores the butterflies and apprehensions attached to first love. Families who enjoy musicals wouldn't want to miss out on this one.

6) Elemental (2023)

This animated movie, directed by Peter Sohn, focuses on the age-old concept of opposites attract. In a world where elements don't mix, Ember, a fire element, finds comfort in Wade, a water element, who teaches her to break out of her shell and figure out what she really wants to do in life.

Witty and heartfelt, it showcases the struggles of figuring out one's own path. It also sends a powerful message about how people, as different as they may be, can find common ground and learn to accept one another. Intelligent and entertaining, this family-friendly romantic movie is a must-watch.

These family-friendly romantic movies are perfect for viewers of all ages who want to indulge in humorous and wholesome romantic narratives.

