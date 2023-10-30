How did Matthew Perry and Lauren Graham meet? Relationship explored as FRIENDS star dies aged 54

News of Friends star Matthew Perry's unfortunate death has left the world mourning. The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, 2023, after allegedly drowing in his hot htub.

The news left the world shocked, and fans were quick to look back at his life to celebrate the actor, with many also curious about his relationship with Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham.

Although Perry is most widely recognised for his role as Chandler Bing from Friends, he also starred in other memorable TV shows and movies, including 17 Again, The West Wing, and The Odd Couple, where Lauren played his ex-wife Gaby.

Perry and Graham were first linked together back in 2003. However, they never offically confirmed that they were dating, and just a few months later there were reports stating Matthew Perry was single with no "bad blood" between the two.

In a fan Q & A, Matthew Perry stated Lauren Graham was one of his "favorite people"

In her memoir, Talking As Fast As I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls, Lauren Graham addressed her rumored romance with Matthew Perry. She described that she met him at an event where they were flirtatious with each other, but it never went beyond that.

The Parenthood actress wrote that Perry turned her into a "Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated or her FWIABNED."

Despite the rumors, the pair remained on good terms and would go on to star together in an indie movie, Birds of America, in 2008, and The Odd Couple in 2015. During a fan Q & A session, the late 54-year-old actor called her one of his "favorite people" and added:

"We have great chemistry when working together and it’s fun to work with a close friend."

When Matthew published his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, last November, the 56-year-old actress took to X to promote his book.

At one point, Ellen DeGeneres tried to set up the two stars on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Graham has stated several times that Perry was special to her.

Back in 2016, Lauren Graham wrote an article for the Daily Mail, How to be single in Hollywood. She again reffered to Matthew Perry when talking about being single, stating:

"The only bright spot, men-wise, was at an event where I met Matthew Perry. He became my Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated."

Lauren would perpetually remain single till she met Peter Krause on the set of Parenthood.

Matthhew Perry has dated Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan, professional volleyball player Rachel Dunn, and actress Julia Roberts.

On Sunday, October 29, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confimed that Matthew Perry's autopsy has been completed and they are awaiting the toxicology report.

The cause of death at the moment is listed as "deferred" since it's "pending additional investigation." However, LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division stated that there is no "foul play" suspected.