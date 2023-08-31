Fact Check: Is Ellen DeGeneres still alive? Viral death claim debunked

Social media is filled with news of the demise of the popular talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, as many have been claiming that Ellen has tragically passed away. The news started trending on social media on August 30, 2023, and many started pouring in tributes.

People started questioning as to what happened to the comedian, and if she was really dead, as there was no confirmation about the news from the family’s end. Furthermore, no reliable media house or verified source, like Ellen’s team, had confirmed the news, and the source of the rumor of DeGeneres passing away is unknown.

However, she was also seen posting actively on social media, as just after the rumor started, she posted a few clips of Dylan and Cole Sprouse’s first appearance on her show, as well as wished Cameron Diaz on her birthday just a day back.

Hence, Ellen DeGeneres is not dead, and the news about her passing away is just a hoax.

Ellen DeGeneres is not dead

As the news about DeGeneres’ passing away spread on social media, multiple users added fuel to the fire as they ended up believing that the comedian was really dead. However, her family did not confirm the news, and her posting on Instagram actively proves that the comedian is alive and well, as of this writing.

This is not the first time that fake news has spread about the comedian's passing away. Back in 2020, #RIPEllen started trending on Twitter, and multiple people shared their tributes and mourning messages.

Back then, the word had spread about a comedian, who was 62 years old, passing away after jumping off her roof, and people ended up believing and spreading that it was the talk show host.

Expand Tweet

However, the rumor was cleared as there was no confirmation from the family’s end. The rumor again came back last year, in 2022, and fans once again started sharing their condolences.

However, this time, the rumors came back stronger, as many more people began sharing DeGeneres' pictures on Twitter and posting messages about her.

The comedian recently celebrated her 15th anniversary with her wife, Portia De Rossi, on August 16, 2023, and the couple posted pictures of themselves having a gala time on their vacation.

At the moment, neither the comedian nor her family or representatives have reacted to the fake news about her death.

However, this instance once again highlights how one should not fall prey to such news, and carefully verify the information before sharing it further.