Why is The Good Doctor ending with season 7? Reasons explained

As fans brace themselves for the bittersweet farewell season of The Good Doctor, the burning question on everyone's mind is: Why is the beloved medical drama concluding its run with season 7? As of February 2024, the show’s creators and showrunners have shed light on the decision, citing ABC's call to bring the series to an end.

The show's creator, David Shore, had envisioned the ending years ago, and the creators expressed gratitude for being able to craft a conclusion that resonates with fans. Despite the show garnering a substantial fanbase and consistently high ratings, the decision to conclude the series with season 7 was a joint outcome of network considerations and the creative team's storytelling choices.

Why is The Good Doctor ending?

The announcement of The Good Doctor's conclusion in January 2024 has been attributed to both network considerations and storytelling choices. Developed by David Shore and produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and ABC Signature, the show debuted in 2017.

While the circumstances were unfortunate, he emphasized the blessing of being able to conclude the series on their terms, allowing for a planned and meaningful finale. Shore shared the news while speaking to the press at the 2024 Television Critics Tour.

According to Deadline, he said,

“Years ago when I was doing another show, someone asked, ‘do you know how the show is going to end.’ [He said] Yes, I know exactly how this show will end. One day I will get a call from the network”

Shore, while reflecting on the decision from the network, also acknowledged the challenges faced by television in the past year, leading to a reduced episode count for season 7, with only 10 episodes instead of the originally planned 13.

What did the creators and showrunners say?

Executive producer Daniel Dae Kim, who also starred as Dr. Jackson Han in a 5-episode arc during seasons 2 and 3, expressed gratitude for the rare opportunity to have a seven-year run, acknowledging the uniqueness of such a lengthy tenure on television.

He told Deadline,

“I know that’s rare and I appreciate that for what it is”

Co-showrunner Liz Friedman also expressed gratitude for ABC's timely communication, enabling the team to decide on the terms of the ending and provide a satisfying ending to Dr. Shaun Murphy's story. Speaking to TV Insider, she said,

“We are very grateful that they told us that in a timely manner, which allows us to decide the terms that we’re going to end it on to craft a great ending and a great culmination of Shaun Murphy’s story, but that’s how that came about.”

The Good Doctor season 6 recap

The Good Doctor is an American medical drama television series based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name. The series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, portrayed by Freddie Highmore, a young surgical resident with autism at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

In the closing moments of The Good Doctor's sixth season, viewers witnessed the joyous arrival of Shaun Murphy and Lea's newborn son, Steve Aaron Murphy. However, amidst the celebration, the hospital faced turmoil, including an unexpected attack that disrupted Shaun's and Lea's wedding reception.

Dr. Perez's departure to seek treatment for opioid addiction and Dr. Andrews's resignation as hospital president added further twists to the unfolding drama. Season 6's events set the stage for the narrative arc of The Good Doctor's final season, paving the way for both personal and professional developments among the characters.

As season 7 unfolds, viewers can expect shifts in dynamics within the hospital, providing a rich backdrop for the concluding chapter of the series. The upcoming season promises to deliver an emotionally charged and introspective journey for the beloved characters, as they navigate through a mix of challenges and resolutions.

The final season, consisting of 10 episodes, premiered on 20 February 2024 and is set to conclude on 23 April 2024. Episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after airing on ABC.

