Sony reportedly working on an R-rated Spider-Man animated film

According to CanWeGetSomeToast and TheStreamr on X, Sony is reportedly working on an R-rated Spider-Man film, meaning it may take on adult themes. This is particularly fascinating, given that the upcoming movie is not a live-action movie but an animated one. Not many details have been revealed about the upcoming project at this point. However, audiences have been coming up with their theories ever since the reports came out.

Sony has previously hit the ball out of the court with the Spider-Man franchise. The live-action and animated movies have brought in millions for the company and earned it a good name.

Sony's latest Spider-Man venture, Across the Spider-Verse, was released in 2023 and earned the makers some raving reviews from the critics and the audiences. The movie currently has a combined rating of 95% by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It also has a 94% rating from the audience on the platform.

Rumors regarding R-rated Spiderman animated movie explored

Although not much is known at this point, fans can expect an official announcement by Sony regarding a new R-rated animated movie anytime soon. At least, that is what CanWeGetSomeToast and TheStreamr have to say on their social media accounts.

In an exclusive released by the two on X and other social media platforms, Sony is apparently working towards making a Spider-Man movie, which would deal with more mature content. Some fans think the new movie could circle around Spider-punk, an alternate version of the friendly neighborhood superhero famous for his mischievous ways. However, the character's identity is a mere speculation at this point.

Other movies to look forward to while waiting for confirmation regarding the new Spider-Man animated movie

Before Sony or MCU makes an official announcement, one can keep oneself occupied with other movies released by the two media giants. Amongst this is the highly anticipated Madame Web, which is all set to release in the United States on February 14, 2024. The movie follows the life of Cassandra Webb, a fictional character in the Marvel comics. The official IMDb description of the movie reads:

"Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead."

Fans are particularly excited about Madame Web because this will be the first time that the character will be explored at length on screen. Before this, her only full-length sighting was in Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

In the 1998 TV show, the character was featured in an episode titled Spider Wars, Chapter 2: Farewell Spider-Man, and was portrayed by Joan Lee. In the upcoming movie, the character will be played by Dakota Johnson, who was last seen in the 2023 film Daddio.

Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 are two other ventures from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) worth looking forward to.

While Tom Hardy is all set to reprise his role as Eddie Brock from the previous Venom movies, Kraven the Hunter will see a new face joining SSU. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be taking on the role of Sergei Kravinoff or Kraven the Hunter in the upcoming movie slated to release on August 30, 2024.

SSU's Madame Web is all set to release in the theatres on January 14, 2024.

