Rachel Zegler to reportedly sue Sony, Paramount, and other studios for firing her

According to Mike Zeroh's YouTube channel, the primary issue surrounding Rachel Zegler as of this moment relates to the Snow White drama and the problems Disney was dealing with due to her public relations disaster. This issue stems from her comments about Snow White (1937) and her remarks about Andrew Burnap potentially being cut from Snow White.

It also coincides with Zegler's overall position in Hollywood. Many studios have been avoiding working with her, wanting nothing to do with her and essentially banning her from getting any acting roles. Hence, Zegler is planning to go the way of law.

Rachel Zegler taking legal action against studios after being dropped

Rachel Zegler was blacklisted by multiple Hollywood studios that fired her or refused to work with her following the Snow White drama and backlash. Disney also let her go from multiple projects, including Pirates of the Caribbean. In response to the treatment she has been receiving, Zegler and her team, including her agent and manager, are now taking legal action.

Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in West Side Story (2021) (Image via Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

A key update from Mike Zeroh is that Zegler is attempting to pursue legal action against studios like Sony, Paramount, Disney, and Lionsgate after being released from projects she was supposedly contracted for. She is moving forward with her team on the grounds of racial discrimination and citing fan toxicity as the reason for being let go.

Projects Rachel Zegler was dropped from

According to Mike Zeroh, Rachel Zegler was set to play a new superhero in a spin-off to the upcoming Madame Web, based in Sony's Spider-Verse. Additionally, Lionsgate and Paramount dropped Zegler from roles she was contracted for - an action thriller to be announced in March with a new lead actress instead of Zegler.

This replacement is also confirmed by other news sources and InsideTheMagic tweets attached below.

Lionsgate also dropped her from an important role that was set to begin production next year. It was a role that she obtained through contacts after filming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Legal action unlikely to progress

Zegler's agent and manager are preparing possible legal action against at least two of the three studios, though it's unlikely to progress far. Some projects Zegler was dropped from were canceled, while others will simply recast her parts with other actresses - just as Disney did by replacing her with Jenna Ortega in the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot after the Snow White fallout.

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) (Image via Lionsgate)

This kind of situation occurs frequently in Hollywood - when things don't work out with an actress, studios move on and make other casting decisions. Zegler seems unable to accept this professional reality.

It remains to be seen how The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes performs - fans may enjoy it, but general audiences' reactions are still unknown. Official critics so far haven't reacted positively to the film.