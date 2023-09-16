Jenna Ortega’s look for Dior’s Joaillerie wins internet reaction: “I want to faint, it’s so incredibly beautiful”

On September 10, 2023, Jenna Ortega was seen sporting the look for Dior's Joaillerie campaign for their latest Rose des Vents. Jenna Ortega is the brand ambassador for Dior and the face of their Gris Dior fragrance. She was seen dazzling the stage with her beauty for Dior’s Joaillerie Rose des Vents campaign, which Tyler Mitchell photographed.

Jenna Ortega's multifaceted talent beautifully captured the campaign and won the internet. Dior's Joaillerie Rose des Vents campaign made the best choice by endorsing her to promote their accessories, as Jenna's visibility created a fusion of modernity and classic French chic. Jenna was seen pairing multiple rings, Dior's classic necklaces, and earrings that understated fashion with Dior’s intricate jewelry.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@dior)

"Women, with their intuitive instinct, understood that I dreamed not only of making them more beautiful, but happier too."

The famous lines by Christian Dior, the brand's founder, showcased how women's beauty can be understood in terms of beauty and fashion. Jenna flaunted in front of the camera with elegance, audacity, and light-hearted playfulness. One user was seen commenting on the post via Instagram: "I want to faint, it’s so incredibly beautiful."

Jenna Ortega’s look for Dior’s Joaillerie Rose des Vents campaign received a positive response from loyal fans

For Dior's campaign shoot, Jenna Ortega was seen wearing Rose des Vents Tribales earrings, wearing Green in one picture and Golden in another. The person behind this jewelry design is the genius Victoire de Castellane, who is Dior’s longtime jewelry creative director.

These masterpiece earrings had an interlace compass rose lozenge with a reversible motif featuring ornamental stones or a cascade of sparkling pave diamonds.

Jenna Ortega wore a pink open-knit sweater, segues, and a white lace top. Her campaign pictorials for Dior Joaillerie featured her wearing Rose Céleste sautoirs. The necklaces offered an ethereal mood with their talismanic motifs of moons and suns, which truly meld well into Jenna's. Several netizens took to the comments section of Dior's Instagram post to express their happiness.

Jenna was seen gracing Dior's latest Rose des Vents campaign with her presence, which took the internet by storm with her modernity and timeless French elegance. Her magnetic beauty managed to couple up with Dior's intricate jewelry.

Jenna proved she is the ideal choice for being the brand ambassador of Dior. Many fans were surprised and amazed to see their favorite celebrity star debuting confidently.