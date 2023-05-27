Emma Raducanu impressed by Natalie Portman's iconic Christian Dior re-creation look at Cannes

Emma Raducanu recently expressed her admiration for Natalie Portman's Christian Dior re-creation look at the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival is one of the most exciting events of the year for film fans as art-house darlings and award-season contenders alike make their splashy debuts.

However, for fashion enthusiasts, the annual event is less about the cinematography and more about the countless beautiful red-carpet moments that inevitably flood out from the festival.

Natalie Portman wore a stunning confection of a gown to the premiere of her upcoming movie 'May December' over the weekend. The custom Dior outfit was modeled after a museum piece from the archives of the fashion house—a 1949 design known as the 'Junon.'

Emma Raducanu took to Instagram to convey her appreciation for Portman. She used a crown emoji to emphasize her admiration for the renowned actress's stunning appearance at the prestigious event.

Emma Raducanu reveals her most memorable fashion moment

Emma Raducanu is the global fashion and beauty ambassador for Dior, a French luxury fashion house. On May 21, the Brit walked the red carpet at the Dior Cruise 2024 fashion event in Mexico City.

Ahead of the event, the Brit spoke with Harper's Bazaar about her collaboration with Dior and revealed that her most memorable fashion moment thus far is a shoot she did in London in December 2022 while wearing a red Dior gown.

"My most memorable fashion moment so far has to be a shoot at the Ritz Hotel in London, where I wore a red Dior gown on some really incredible stairs and down their beautiful hallways – that feels like my most iconic look today. I felt like I've never felt before," she said.

Raducanu then emphasized the significance of having a genuine connection and shared values when choosing brand partnerships, prioritizing authenticity and staying true to herself. This statement pertains specifically to her collaboration with Dior, which began in October of 2021.

"For me, it's really important when deciding which brands I would like to partner with that I have an organic connection to them and I identify with them," Raducanu said. "It's really important to me to stay true to who I am as a person, which means working with brands that align with my values."

The former US Open champion is currently sidelined following surgery on both her hands and her ankle.

