Emma Raducanu recently opened up about which of her fashion moments she considers to be the most memorable.

Just days after undergoing the last of her three scheduled surgeries - on her hands and ankle, Raducanu was back to serving her duties as the fashion and beauty global ambassador for French luxury fashion house Dior. On May 21, the Brit graced the red carpet for the brand’s Dior Cruise 2024 fashion event in Mexico City, which paid tribute to celebrated Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Emma Raducanu donned an all-black ensemble from Dior’s India-inspired Fall 2023 collection featuring gold embroidery. She opted for matching gold jewelry and an embroidered fan to round out her look.

While getting ready for the event, Emma Raducanu sat down with Harper's Bazaar to discuss her partnership with Dior, the importance of fashion, and the inspiration behind her unique style.

The 20-year-old declared her photo shoot at the Ritz Hotel in London, where she donned a beautiful red Dior gown, as an "iconic look" and her most unforgettable fashion moment.

"My most memorable fashion moment so far has to be a shoot at the Ritz Hotel in London, where I wore a red Dior gown on some really incredible stairs and down their beautiful hallways – that feels like my most iconic look today. I felt like I've never felt before," she said.

The Dior photo shoot, which took place in December 2022, saw Raducanu posing in a stunning floor-length red gown. The shoot was set against the backdrop of a grand staircase, a gold chandelier and elegant marble pillars.

The Brit, whose partnership with Dior began in October 2021, just a month after she clinched the US Open title, stated that she was very intentional in choosing to partner with brands that align with her values.

"For me, it's really important when deciding which brands I would like to partner with that I have an organic connection to them and I identify with them. It's really important to me to stay true to who I am as a person, which means working with brands that align with my values," Raducanu said.

Fashion is a really creative way to express yourself, says Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu also expressed her belief in the significance of fashion as a means of self-expression and creativity.

"I really believe that what we wear matters as it's an expression of how we're feeling or the type of personality that we are. It's a really creative way to express yourself, so I enjoy playing with different styles depending on my mood, the city I'm in or the weather – it can be a really fun thing to experiment with," she said.

In other news, Emma Raducanu recently shared a promising update with her fans, posting a video of herself gently flexing her wrist while commencing the rehab process.

