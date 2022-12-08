In pictures: Emma Raducanu shines in latest Dior photoshoot

Emma Raducanu stunned tennis fans with her staggering looks in the latest photoshoot with French high-end luxury fashion brand Dior.

The Brit posed for a series of pictures with photographer Amanda Fordyce as part of the project. The 20-year-old has shown a keen interest in fashion and modeling and has been involved in several photoshoots of late.

The collaboration with Dior comes after a photoshoot with German automobile manufacturer Porsche in November. Raducanu is now the official brand ambassador for both Dior and Porsche.

The 2021 US Open champion took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some of the pictures that were taken for the shoot.

The World No. 75 has been in close touch with the French luxury fashion brand ever since their association began last year. She even got the opportunity to inaugurate Dior's 'The Fabulous World of Dior' program in November. The program, which commenced on November 10, is aimed at emphasizing Christian Dior's love for Christmas and will stretch throughout the Christmas period until January 3, 2023.

Emma Raducanu, who launched the program along with Dior's CEO Pietro Beccari, was spotted donning a floral skirt for the occasion.

Emma Raducanu became Dior ambassador in October 2021

Emma Raducanu at the Windsor Castle after receiving an MBE for services to sport.

Emma Raducanu was appointed as the brand ambassador for Dior back in October 2021, just a month after the teenager clinched the US Open title.

The British player was excited to join the fashion brand as she expressed her delight on social media.

"Very excited to join this iconic house, thank you @Dior," she had tweeted.

In a conversation with Vogue, Raducanu opened up about her new venture. She conveyed that Dior's designer Maria Grazia's craftsmanship has highly influenced her decision to join hands with the brand.

"Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique. The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice," the 20-year-old expressed.

She has been representing the women's wear collection as well as the company's skincare and makeup lines ever since.

Raducanu's stardom saw no boundaries after she won her maiden Grand Slam title in September 2021. She also became the brand ambassador for the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. just days after lifting the title in New York.

