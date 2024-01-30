Kim Tae-hee and Park Hae-soo confirmed to lead the upcoming American series Butterfly, helmed by Daniel Dae Kim

On January 30, 2024, the American media outlet Variety reported that South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee and Park Hae-soo will appear in the upcoming American series Butterfly, helmed and produced by Daniel Dae Kim.

On the same day, Kim Tae-hee and Park Hae-soo's respective agencies confirmed the casting news. Park Hae-soo's agency, BH Entertainment, and United Talent Agency confirmed that the actor plans to bring impact to the upcoming American series by speaking English.

Kim Tae-hee's agency, Story J, also confirmed the casting news and stated that the actress has decided to appear in the drama.

Kim Tae-hee and Park Hae-soo's upcoming drama Butterfly will be filmed in South Korea

South Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported that Kim Tae-hee and Park Hae-soo's upcoming series Butterfly will be filmed in South Korea and will have six episodes. It marks the veteran actress's debut in American dramas while Park Hae-soo is set to make a special appearance, delivering his dialogue in English, according to his agency's statement.

The upcoming spy and thriller series Butterfly is based on the graphic novel of the same name. It delves into the story of David Jung, an ex-secret US intelligence agent who, due to a series of unfortunate choices in life, finds himself fighting for his life after the present US intelligence agency, Rebecca, is guided to kill him.

The upcoming series will be helmed and produced by Daniel Dae Kim. As soon as the K-drama community heard about the casting news of Lies Hidden In My Garden actress and Park Hae-soo, they were over the moon. While some said they can't wait to see how they will portray their characters, others said this was their dream casting.

No filming date or character description for the Lies Hidden in My Garden actress and the Chimera actor has been revealed yet.

While Kim Tae-hee recently made a cameo appearance in the slice-of-life drama Welcome to Samdalri, Park Hae-soo recently starred in the smash-hit Netflix series Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic- Part 2 and Narco-Saints.

Fans are excited to see how the actress will showcase her new look in the American series, as it will be the first time she will lead a foreign drama. They are also excited about how she will deliver her lines in English.

No release date for the upcoming spy and thriller series Butterfly has been announced yet, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see their favorite actors sharing the screen together.