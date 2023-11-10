Shin Min-ah, Park Hae-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Gong Seung-yeon confirmed for Netflix's new crime thriller drama titled "Karma"

Netflix recently announced the production of the upcoming K-drama Karma (working title), which stars Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-jun, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo, and Gong Seung-yeon in a cohesive ensemble, on November 9, 2023. The announcement of Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-a starring in the same project has gotten fans excited.

The plot of the upcoming K-drama Karma is reportedly adopted from a webtoon, In it, different lives collide under the menacing threat of an irreversible destiny.

The narrative centers on an accident witness, a doctor plagued by nightmares, a man whose life was turned upside down by an unforeseen circumstance, and a fourth man who is drowning in personal debt.

Every individual is connected by the unbreakable bonds of a horrible fate, creating an engrossing criminal thriller that tracks individuals ensnared in unfortunate situations.

Karma, which is based on a Kakao webtoon of the same name, shows the complicated lives of people who, for whatever reason, wind up repeating their karmic cycle with one another.

More about the upcoming Netflix series 'Karma', the cast, and other details

South Korean star Park Hae-soo, well-known for his portrayals of characters who toe the line between good and evil in Netflix shows like Squid Game and Narco-Saints, plays the primary protagonist in this complex web series. Park's character observes an enigmatic accident in Karma and ultimately strikes a pact that sends him on a road he can never go back from.

Recently, Park Hae-soo was seen in the most recent spin-off series on Netflix that pays an ode to the original work of Money Heist, Money Heist: Korea. In the Korean spin-off of the popular Netflix Spanish series, Park Hae-soo plays the renowned character of Berlin.

Additionally, the cast of Karma has confirmed Shin Min-a, a rom-com queen best known for her endearing charm in Our Blues and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. She plays a doctor in the upcoming Netflix series which is adapted from a webtoon.

Furthermore, in the series, she encounters a person she never intended to see again after suffering from childhood trauma. Her character feels a wide range of emotions, from icy retaliation to intense interior suffering.

Shin Min-ah is also locked in for the primary cast of TVING's forthcoming K-drama Because I Don't Want to Lose Money opposite actor Kim Young-dae.

After her widely popular Our Blues K-drama in 2022, the upcoming Netflix series would be her comeback project after a year. Meanwhile, in 2022, Shin Min-ah won the prestigious APAN Star Award in the 'Top Excellence Award' and also the 'Actress in Miniseries' category for her spectacular performance in the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Our Blues.

Furthermore, Lee Hee-jun, who is praised for his astute characterizations and compelling performances in dramas like Mouse and Chimera, portrays a bankrupt guy who invested in cryptocurrencies using private loans only to watch his wealth plummet in the upcoming series.

Fearful of loan sharks, he goes to all lengths to break away from their hold, immersing viewers in a world of unbreakable shackles and eternal doom.

Karma also has signed up Kim Sung-kyun, well-known for his parts in TV shows like Moving and D.P. Kim Sung-kyun portrays a man who, after losing his job wrongfully, gets assigned a big-money task from a customer and ends up embroiled in a web of catastrophe.

The South Korean actor Kim Sung-kyun who came from a theatre background and rose to fame with his roles in popular dramas like The Neighbor, Reply 1994, and Reply 1988, among others, would be a noteworthy contribution to the upcoming Netflix series.

The cast further includes Lee Kwang-soo who is famous for the Running Man variety show. However, Kwang-soo has also carved his place in the Korean film industry as one of the gifted actors.

With his distinct sense of humor and accomplished acting, Lee Kwang-soo has played endearing characters in the movies Sinkhole and The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure.

Lee Kwang Soo plays an accomplished oriental medicine doctor who runs a private hospital in Gangnam and has an opulent lifestyle that includes fancy automobiles and dating relationships with women.

The easygoing, prosperous doctor's life is abruptly turned upside down by an occurrence. But in the face of difficulty, he displays his genuine sincerity.

Meanwhile, the cast of Karma is completed with Gong Seung-yeon, who has been broadening her horizons since her part in the drama The First Responders. Gong Seung-yeon portrays a seductress with a lethal appeal who is the girlfriend of the doctor (played by Lee Kwang-soo).

The director and screenwriter Lee Il-hyung, is renowned for his high-grossing movies. He creates a gripping narrative in Karma by giving each character a distinct personality and giving them challenging tasks to accomplish.

The burden of unfortunate fate promises to grab audiences globally as Lee crafts a compelling drama about these goal-driven people overcoming seemingly impossible difficulties.

There is growing expectation among fans for Karma (tentative title) now that the production and casting have been revealed.