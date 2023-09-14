Shin Min-a and Kim Young-dae are set to star in the upcoming TVING K-drama, Because I Don't Want to Lose Money

The upcoming K-drama, Because I Don't Want to Lose Money, for TVING production has locked in its main stars, Shin Min-a and Kim Young-dae. The final name for the romantic-comedy drama has yet to be set, and the interim Korean title is Because I Don't Want to Lose Money or Because I Want No Loss.

The cast was announced on September 12, 2023. Shin Min-a will play the role of Son Hae-young. She is known for well-acclaimed K-dramas such as Our Blues and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Kim Ji-wook will be portrayed by Kim Young-dae, who was most recently seen in Shooting Stars.

The central theme of the upcoming romantic-comedy drama recounts the story of a lady, Son Hae-young, who fakes her own marriage to avoid suffering any loss. To prevent the woman from suffering any harm, Kim Ji-wook, who is unable to reject his helping hand becomes her fake or fictive husband.

Shin Min-a will play the part of Son Hae-young, a woman who despises losing money at all times, regardless of the circumstance or who she spends it with. When she realizes she might not get promoted in the company she works at, she prepares to pose as married.

Netizens are overjoyed to see Shin Min-a and Kim Young-dae in the new drama

Netizens are excited to see the talented Shin Min-a and the charming Kim Young-dae on screen again. Kim Young-dae won the hearts of netizens with his hit drama Shooting Stars, in which he starred opposite Lee Sung-kyung, known for her roles in popular K-dramas like Dr.Romantic 2 & 3 and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

In this upcoming drama, Kim Young-dae will take on the role of Kim Ji-wook, a part-time employee at Shin Min-a's company who works during the night shift. However, he is held on a high pedestal in his neighborhood and is referred to as a civilian police officer and a righteous man.

He receives an odd proposition from Son Hae-young (Shin Min-a), a client with whom he feels particularly out of sync, and agrees to play the role of a phony groom as another side gig to earn some extra money.

In the past, Lee Jong-won, a South Korean actor and model known for his part in the 2022 drama The Golden Spoon, was considered for the position.

The K-drama 'Because I Don't Want To Lose Money' is more than just a lighthearted drama

The new TVING drama is written by Kim Hye-young, who also wrote the popular Her Private Life starring Kim Jae-wook and Park Min-young. The production team has claimed to have infused the new drama with authenticity by telling a variety of relevant, real-world events.

Featuring Shin Min-a and Kim Young-dae (Image via Instagram/@illusomina and @youngdae0302)

The production team for the upcoming drama, Because I Don't Want To Lose Money has hinted at the feel-good concept of the plot. They have assured that the audience may enjoy this rom-com drama without thinking too much about despite the wide variety of genres on television.

Because I Don't Want To Lose Money is slated to air sometime in 2024.