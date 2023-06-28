"The long wait is over": K-drama fans excited as The First Responders 2 confirm premiere date 

On June 27, 2023, South Korean broadcasting channel SBS announced the premiere date for The First Responders 2. The drama is scheduled to premiere on August 4, 2023. The first season aired in 2022 and like the debut season, the upcoming season will also feature the National Forensic team working alongside firefighters and the police force.

The gripping narrative in The First Responders 1 comprised of both police officers and firefighters, who collaborated in their joint operations to help those trapped in dire situations.

The First Responders 2 will include the same cast members from season 1, including Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, Gong Seung-yeon, and others. It is helmed by the director Shin Kyung-soo and penned by screenwriter Min Ji-eun.

As soon as K-drama fans heard about the release date for The First Responders 2, they could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express their joy.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



Aside from the firefighters and police force, the season 2 will also feature the National Forensic Team! The long wait is over! #TheFirstResponders2 is confirmed to premiere on August 4

K-drama fans can't wait to see their favorites return to the screen for The First Responders 2

As mentioned earlier, K-drama fans took to social media to express their excitement about The First Responders 2, especially given that many are expecting the upcoming season to address unresolved issues from the season 1 finale, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Furthermore, fans are enthusiastic about the new season's inclusion of the National Forensic Team's work, which was not prominently featured in the previous season.

Eun🩺 @eun__xx__



got me laughing hard that I forgot I was watching a drama dealing with crime cases for a moment everytime they're tgt lmao hogae and pil



I'm gonna see these two chaotic detectives again on August 4🫠🤍got me laughing hard that I forgot I was watching a drama dealing with crime cases for a moment everytime they're tgt lmao hogae and pil
#TheFirstResponders

Abhinav @whyabhinav @iconickdramas they showcased forensic team in the background before and now excited to see the 3rd department(who’s generally in background or after crime ) in action @iconickdramas they showcased forensic team in the background before and now excited to see the 3rd department(who’s generally in background or after crime ) in action

Eun🩺 @eun__xx__



this never left my mind I've stayed at this moment. The First Responders 2 on August 4 IM GONNA SEE THEM AGAIN



#TheFirstResponders

"I'm glad I was beside you when my heart stopped beating."this never left my mind I've stayed at this moment. The First Responders 2 on August 4 IM GONNA SEE THEM AGAIN
#TheFirstResponders

For season 2, Kim Rae-won has been cast as Jin Ho-gae, a formidable detective driven by a passion for apprehending criminals. With his remarkable skills in comprehending crime scenes, deciphering the minds of perpetrators, and an unwavering determination to emerge victorious, he tackles cases with great proficiency.

Son Ho-jun has been cast as Bong Do-jin, a courageous firefighter who may appear aloof but is kind-hearted towards those in his vicinity. He diligently tends to the well-being of victims and fearlessly dashes to any scene of emergency without hesitation.

Gong Seung-yeon will portray the character of Song-seol, an understanding paramedic who not only tends to physical wounds but also mends emotional distress, providing solace to those with broken hearts.

More about The First Responders 2

The upcoming drama will consist of 12 episodes and will air every Friday and Saturday, August 4, onwards. Each episode will have a duration of one hour and ten minutes. According to Nielsen Korea, the first season achieved double-digit viewership ratings of 10.3% nationwide.

In the meantime, the upcoming Season 2 will replace the ongoing drama Revenant in its time slot on SBS. Fans have high expectations for the season, as the previous season both entertained and provided them with valuable insights into the daily operations of the police force, firefighters, and paramedics.

K-drama fans are eagerly anticipating August 4, 2023, as the drama is scheduled to air on that date.

