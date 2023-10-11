Would Disney+ Moving be more successful in the U.S. if released on Netflix? Alleged lack of promotions by the streamer sparks debate

Due to insufficient marketing efforts for its Korean series Moving, Disney+ has received mixed reviews. Despite smashing records in Korea and other Asian countries, the series has not been able to get any momentum in the United States, which is the biggest content market in the world.

On the contrary, Squid Game, a Netflix series, has seen enormous popularity domestically and globally, prompting many to doubt the operating plan of Disney+. Industry insiders aren't afraid to voice their sorrow, claiming that Moving could have become as successful as Squid Game in the international spectrum if only Netflix had taken it up.

While Squid Game is praised as a worldwide phenomenon, Moving's relative obscurity in the lucrative U.S. market is linked to Disney+'s perceived unreliable platform and constrained marketing efforts of Disney+. Insiders in the business have expressed their unhappiness by lamenting a wasted opportunity and were of the opinion that the K-drama made the wrong choice while choosing its platform.

Since nearly half of OTT platform users prefer dubbed material, dubbing plays a significant role in the popularity of non-English content in the United States. Viewers in Korea have also complained about Disney+'s flaws, including a difficult-to-use subtitle option and poor customer support.

Netizens think that the K-drama Moving received bad treatment in this regard as well since the lack of a dubbed version for the K-drama has been criticized as a cost-saving strategy by Disney+ when contrasted to Squid Game, which caters to a worldwide audience with its multilingual dubbing.

Did Disney+ lack proper handling of the K-drama Moving, or was it just a coincidence?

The riveting action series Moving, a webtoon adaptation that tells the tale of kids with secret superpowers and parents keeping dark secrets from their past, is receiving high praise for its intriguing storyline, captivating characters, and breathtaking images. It first premiered globally on August 9, 2023, on Disney+.

Furthermore, amidst netizens and critics expressing their distress over the OTT platform's poor handling of the K-drama, even the lead actor from Moving, Ryu Seung Ryong, tweeted on social media about how to view the upcoming episode, saying,

"Something seems seriously wrong."—Ryu Seung Ryong

Furthermore, it is important to note that Hulu—rather than Disney+—distributed Moving in the United States on the strength of word-of-mouth buzz alone. Due to this the series managed to overtake other K-dramas on Hulu despite the lack of official advertising or promotion. This further highlights that it could have been due to the lackluster marketing approach by the OTT giant—Disney+.

These faults further damage Disney+'s declining reputation in South Korea. Despite the reproaches, Disney+ intends to increase membership cost in Korea, which has sparked more criticism given the lack of popular content. The OTT plans to execute the new price that will increase from 5,900 KRW ($4.37) to 9,900 KRW ($7.34) a month, starting November 2023.

The 20-episode series has been described as a "masterpiece," according to CNN:

"The star-studded Disney+ Original has become its most successful K-drama globally and the most popular on Hulu in the U.S., beating out the likes of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become Disney’s most-watched series across the Asia Pacific region."

Furthermore, it is crucial to note that the popular K-drama Moving took home six awards at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, including Best Visual Effects, Best Creative, Best Lead Actor, Best Newcomer Actor and Actress, and Best Writer.

Hence, with such praise, the problem is not with the program itself but the platform, which overlooked and underutilized its potential.

Fans lavish praise on the popular Disney+ K-drama despite everything and hail it as the "Best K-drama of 2023"

Despite all, the fans have praised the K-drama for its gripping plot and fantastic performances given by the drama's main cast. The webtoon-turned-drama stars Lee Jeong Ha as the main lead alongside the famous South Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong along with Han Hyo-joo who is known for Legacy, and Go Youn-jung who rose to fame with her part in the popular K-drama Alchemy of Souls.

Over time, fans have expressed their support and admiration for the K-drama on social media.

Although season two has not yet been officially announced, Kang Full, the author of the first webtoon, has already commented on it. The author further confirmed everyone's concerns by announcing that negotiations to renew the webtoon-turned-drama for a second season are in progress.

Furthermore, the K-drama overtook Star Wars and MCU and became the most popular and most viewed show in the Asia Pacific area and on Hulu in the United States. The Korean drama had a staggering $45 million (60 billion KRW) budget, making it the most costly drama ever produced in the history of K-dramas.