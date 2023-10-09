Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House on Hulu- Release date, trailer, and more

Hulu is gearing up for the spooky season with Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House. The upcoming horror documentary film is based on the infamous and haunted McKamey Manor, which fans of the horror genre consider the most haunted house in the world.

The streaming service will begin "Huluween" with this show from Lion Television US with Russ McKamey as the protagonist. In the documentary, we will see him guide visitors through his haunted house, giving a tour of how extreme things can get at the manor.

Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House is coming to Hulu on October 12, 2023.

What do we know about Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House?

A still from Monster Inside (Image via Hulu)

Hulu and LionTV have finally revealed a synopsis for Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House and it reads as follows:

"What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie? 'Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House' explores the disturbing world of Russ McKamey, a Navy Veteran who turns his Halloween passion into McKamey Manor, a notorious haunted house. As it gains popularity, Russ pushes boundaries to attract followers, especially young women, documenting their extreme experiences."

The synopsis further reads:

"The documentary follows three participants who enter this nightmarish world and eventually resist. It delves into why people seek extreme experiences, shedding light on immersive horror and the complex motivations behind such choices while asking the question: why do we pursue the extremes in life?"

The streaming platform has also released a trailer for the much-awaited horror show and it portrays in detail the disturbing on-goings inside the manor. Watch the trailer here.

More about the McKamey Manor and the horrors inside

To horror fans and thrill seekers, the McKamey Manor and its terrifying haunted house experience is no secret. A simple YouTube search brings up numerous videos, discussions, and footage posted by attendees who have taken the tour of McKamey's Bootcamp.

Intrigued by these videos, executive producers Allison Corn and Stan Hsue were interested in McKamey Manor. This in turn led to the production of Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House. They spoke about the same in an interview.

"The film shines a light on a world that for too long has been allowed to exist in the dark and it's in that darkness that bad actors are able to do their worst. We think viewers will find it eye opening and truly unforgettable. So we dug in and found that the story is so much more than its shock value," Hsue said.

"There is an extremely rich psychological layer that explores why people subject themselves to extreme activities and the topic raises fascinating questions about the limits and complexity of consent."

The manor was initially located in San Diego until its founder and namesake, Russ McKamey, moved it to Tennessee in 2017. There are plenty of protocols that guests have to follow if they want to complete the McKamey Manor tour.

They must be 21 or older and must pass a background check and drug screening. Guests must also provide a letter from a physician for mental and physical clearance, as well as sign a 40-page waiver and provide proof of medical insurance.

Only those who pass the test are allowed into the manor. Inside, they are subjected to physical and psychological torture, being drugged, and even things as extreme as having teeth extracted, and waterboarding.

Hulu is bringing to its audience, as part of the Huluween programming, this extensive tour of the McKamey manor with its upcoming horror docu-film, Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House.