When does Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 4 premiere on ABC? Release date and time in all regions 

Abbott Elementary returned with a new season on February 7, 2024, and has viewers hooked with the first few episodes already. The new season will have 14 episodes, as per ABC, and the upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary will premiere on ABC on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Created by Quinta Brunson, the workplace comedy sitcom first aired on December 7, 2021, and has taken off since then. Originally slated for a fall premiere, the writers' and actors' strikes have delayed production. However, the team was prompt and quickly went through with filming after the end of the actors' strike in November 2023.

The comedic chaos continues within the walls of the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia in the new season with the return of familiar faces.

When will Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 4 be released?

The latest episode of Abbott Elementary is scheduled to air on ABC on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The exact release date and time of episode 4 of season 3 across different timezones is as follows:

Pacific Time - 6 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Central Time - 8 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Eastern Time - 9 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

British Summer Time - 2 am on Thursday, February 22, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 6.30 am on Thursday, February 22, 2024

Central European Summer Time - 3 am on Thursday, February 22, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11 am on Thursday, February 22, 2024

Brazil Time - 11 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time - 7 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 11 am on Thursday, February 22, 2024

The episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu a day after it premieres on ABC.

Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 3 recap

Episode 3 of the season, titled Gregory's Garden Goofballs, saw Gregory (Tyler James Williams) deal with taking on additional responsibility as a teacher. He does not understand why children not from his class go over to him during lunch breaks, before other teachers bring to his attention that he is viewed as a "cool teacher" by them.

Gregory is first reluctant to accept his role as the "Cool Teacher," but his coworkers Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) persuade him to do so because it offers him influence and the chance to constructively guide pupils.

The show follows Gregory's journey from a temporary instructor to a well-respected member of the school community, all while highlighting Tyler James Williams' comic skill with nuanced yet hilarious performances.

The episode also saw the return of Janine's ex-boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox). Tariq is trying to establish a close relationship with one of the children in Mrs. Howard's (Sheryl Lee Ralph) class, as he is dating the child's mother.

Meanwhile, Janine's absence from the school is felt deeply, as she struggles to arrange an ASL interpreter for Jacob's class as a part of the Philadelphia School district.

What to expect from Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 4?

As per ABC, the upcoming episode of the new season is titled Smoking. The premise of the episode gives a peek at how the teachers at Abbott will grapple with how to address a major issue. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"After a student is caught smoking, the staff come together to revamp the outdated drug policy; Janine tries to prep the new substitute teacher for her class, but finds it challenging to give up her former role."

It will be intriguing to see how the comedy grapples with a very serious issue faced by schools. Viewers can expect the usual humor and awkward moments that the sitcom is known for.

Stay tuned for season 3 episode 4 of Abbott Elementary when it airs on ABC this Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

