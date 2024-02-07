When does Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere on Hulu? Release date and time all regions

ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary will soon return to screens worldwide. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary gives viewers a heartwarming and hilarious look into the lives of primary school teachers at a school by the same name.

It is set to premiere on ABC worldwide on Wednesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET, and will be available to be streamed online as well. The show is created in the same mockumentary fashion as some epic sitcoms of the past, including The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family.

Abbott Elementary season 3 premiere date and time

Quinta Brunson’s masterpiece brings forth a huge cast of memorable and hilarious characters to the fore. The Season 3 premiere is set to take place at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7. The show’s season 3 will follow its past trend of releasing new episodes every week on Wednesday, from there.

The first episode is seemingly divided into two parts, which means that Abbott Elementary is set to be released as a 1-hour episode for Season 3. They will both be telecast back-to-back on ABC at 9 pm ET. Of course, the show has till now oscillated from a heartwarming drama to a genuine comedy in its two seasons of running thus far.

However, as far as its telecast is concerned, it has stuck to its roots, and will also be available to watch on Hulu, worldwide.

The release date and timings for all regions are given below:

February 7, 9 pm PT (US West Coast)

February 7, 11 am CT (Illinois)

February 7, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

February 7, 5 pm GMT (UK)

February 7, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

February 7, 8 pm MSK (Moscow)

February 7, 10:30 pm IST (India)

February 8, 1 am CST (China)

February 8, 2 am JST (Japan)

February 8, 4 am AEDT (Australia)

February 8, 6 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Where is Abbott Elementary season 3 streaming?

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary will be available to stream online on Hulu. The third season can also be watched worldwide on Hulu.

The streaming platform’s cheapest subscription is available for just $7.99 per month. That, alongside the vast array of genuinely interesting content Hulu is home to, means that catching Season 3 of Abbott Elementary is effectively a no-brainer.

The show, alongside the two main characters, also features some genuine comedy artists. This includes the likes of Janelle Jame, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, making for a strong cast of female characters.

Brunson herself stars as the conservative but hardworking Janine Teagues in the series, while actor Tyler James Williams takes the lead alongside as Gregory Eddie.

The show features some well-written comedy, great character development, and a genuinely honest portrayal of the sometimes thankless job that teachers have around the world. With only hours left for the premiere of Season 3, Abbott Elementary fans around the world will already be buzzed.

