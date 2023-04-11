Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21 release date, time, plot, and more details

The 21st episode of Abbott Elementary season 2 is all set to air on ABC on Thursday, April 12, at 9:00 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing second season of the beloved sitcom continues to garner strong viewership and has also impressed critics, thanks to its unique style of humor and quirky characters.

The show is noted for its distinctive documentary-style approach, focusing on the struggles that various teachers working at the titular school deal with on a daily basis. It is helmed by Quinta Brunson, who also plays the lead character in the show.

Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21 will focus on Janine's plans for the Memorial Day

An official promo for Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21 has not yet been released by ABC, but viewers can expect a number of important events to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, Mom, Janine's mother surprisingly shows up, which ruins her plan for the Memorial Day.

Elsewhere, Gregory realizes he's not very good at interpersonal skills after his interactions with his colleagues. Here's a short description of the new episode of Abbott Elementary, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Janine's plan for a Memorial Day weekend solo trip is derailed when her mother shows up unannounced asking for help; Gregory notices his colleagues are great at small talk and realizes he needs to brush up on his people skills."

Apart from that, more details about the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, Educator of the Year, focused on Gregory, who won the titular award. Elsewhere, Janine tried her best to deal with a difficult-to-manage student. With just two more episodes left this season, viewers can expect an emotional ending to what's been a thoroughly entertaining season.

What is Abbott Elementary about? Plot, cast, and more details

The sitcom follows the lives of various teachers working at a school. It delves deep into the various kinds of struggles and challenges that they face as they try their best to help improve the lives of students. Take a look at the official synopsis of the show, according to DGE Press:

''A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.''

The show has received widespread acclaim, with most critics praising its strong writing, unique approach, and performances by the cast, among various other things.

The cast is led by noted actress Quinta Brunson, whose performance in the role of protagonist Janine Teagues is one of the show's major strongpoints. The rest of the supporting cast members include Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, and Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, among various others.

Catch the latest episode of Abbott Elementary season 2 on ABC on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

