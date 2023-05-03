"This is going too far": Abbott Elementary fans disappointed as season 3 put on hold amid writers' strike

The third season of Abbott Elementary has been put on pause due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The labor dispute began on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, between the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America labor union.

Failed talks on a new agreement between the two parties have given rise to the present contention, said reports. This has naturally affected a lot of scripted series, talk shows, and in-production projects. Abbott Elementary is one such victim.

quinta brunson @quintabrunson



I am a writer. I’m in the wga. I’m also on strike! I have no real power here other than to join my union in demanding fair compensation for writers! twitter.com/iamcemj/status… ᴄʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴍᴀᴅɪsᴏɴ @iAmCEMJ twitter.com/discussingfilm… @quintabrunson help them writers girl! We love them just as much as the cast who deliver them lines! @quintabrunson help them writers girl! We love them just as much as the cast who deliver them lines! 😩❤️ twitter.com/discussingfilm… I don’t use this app anymore because it honestly is a bit much for me- but I just want to clarify this-I am a writer. I’m in the wga. I’m also on strike! I have no real power here other than to join my union in demanding fair compensation for writers! #wgastrong I don’t use this app anymore because it honestly is a bit much for me- but I just want to clarify this-I am a writer. I’m in the wga. I’m also on strike! I have no real power here other than to join my union in demanding fair compensation for writers! #wgastrong twitter.com/iamcemj/status…

Reports stated that the team of writers for the mockumentary sitcom was supposed to assemble on May 2 for a meeting, which got canceled because of the strike.

Upon learning this, riled-up fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment about the same.

Season 2 of the series aired its finale on April 19. Titled Franklin Institute, the Wednesday episode was helmed and written by Randall Einhorn and Brittani Nichols, respectively. ABC handed over a third edition renewal in January.

The show was created by Quinta Brunson, who plays the lead character of second-grade teacher Janine Teagues. She also serves as one of the executive producers.

Even though Abbott Elementary fans are upset, they are in support of the protesting writers

Democracy Now! @democracynow Hollywood screenwriters of @WGAWest are going on strike. They are fighting for a living wage in the streaming era, says Abbott Elementary writer @BisHilarious , who calls the industry a "gig economy," where studios prioritize Wall Street, not workers. Hollywood screenwriters of @WGAWest are going on strike. They are fighting for a living wage in the streaming era, says Abbott Elementary writer @BisHilarious, who calls the industry a "gig economy," where studios prioritize Wall Street, not workers. https://t.co/GDxWvfi5ZJ

A recent Variety report stated that the writers for the school-based show were “supposed to convene on May 2nd,” but it got called off due to the dispute. While talking to Democracy Now on May 2, Nichols said that the labor stoppage could impact “the amount of episodes” of the show. She added:

“We are a show that writes while we air…If this strike goes on for a significant period of time, our show will not come out on time and that could change the amount of episodes which I’m sure people will be very upset about.”

After portals reported that Abbott Elementary season 3 has been held up, angry fans vented on Twitter. Some remarked that though the development is upsetting, the writers are on the right to demand better wages and a new contract.

Earlier, reports revealed that season 3 might return with another round of 22 episodes around September. Now that the team is facing this glitch, it remains to be seen when production starts. Once they hit the ground, the air about a possible premiere date will clear up.

Apart from the Emmy-favorite Abbott Elementary, late-night shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), The Late Show (CBS), and Tonight (NBC), among others, have been affected too. Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth, Cobra Kai season 6, Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, Saturday Night Live, Yellowjackets, and the like have fallen prey to the continuing strike as well.

