''What will we do without more awkward puberty jokes?'': Twitter relieved as Netflix's Big Mouth ends with season 8

Netflix's Big Mouth has been a phenomenon for its lengthy run, be it for better or worse. The show, which deals with puberty, puberty monsters, and coming-of-age storylines with an awkward twist, originally premiered on September 29, 2017, and became an instant hit, thanks to its offbeat genre and hilarious caricatures. The show then continued to surprise fans with more and more seasons.

Sadly, Big Mouth could not hold on to its consistency while staying in the genre, becoming stale after a while. With the latest announcement from Netflix, which confirmed that the show will wrap up after the eighth season, it has been further confirmed by fans that the show has already had its good run some time ago. Many have also claimed that they stopped watching it long ago.

This fall in popularity could be one of the reasons the show decided to wrap up while it still has some audience. The final season, however, will premiere soon and bring an end to the long-running character arcs.

Fans react to lackluster Big Mouth's finally ending

It is impossible to believe that this Netflix show has had no takers for so long. But like many other shows that overstayed their welcome, Big Mouth simply ran for too long. The initial premise of the show was entertaining and it managed to make viewers laugh with its offbeat comedy style.

But as the series kept on progressing, it perhaps lost the charm that once defined it. This staleness is clearly visible in the comments from the viewers, who all seem relieved that the show is finally ending after eight seasons. It was almost like viewers were waiting for a cancelation.

Big Mouth was created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett for Netflix. It originally received wide acclaim when it premiered in 2017. The purpose of the show was to explore teenage years and puberty through a comic angle.

The synopsis for the series read:

"Even for a cartoon character, going through puberty isn't easy for a young person. Andrew is learning that first hand as he experiences the nightmare that is growing up in this animated series geared toward adults. Along for the ride are friends Nick and Jessi, who develop a budding romance along the way. The comedy veterans who lend their voices to "Big Mouth" include John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele."

Big Mouth is available for streaming on Netflix.

