Big Mouth rating drop down to single figure due to Chuseok Holidays

Lee Jong-suk starrer Big Mouth is just a week away from its finale and the K-drama is at a turning point. Despite fast-paced content and the twists and turns in its most recent episodes, Big Mouth has received a one-digit rating. The reason behind this sudden drop in viewership ratings, as reported by many local media outlets, is that the country is celebrating Chuseok. Chuseok is the South Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving Day.

Episode 13 of the show scored a viewership rating of 8.3 percent, a 3.7 percent drop from last Saturday’s 12 percent. This is also the first time in four weeks that the show has dropped to a single digit viewership rating. This is considered a significant drop. Interestingly, however, Big Mouth continued to be the most-watched show during its broadcast slot. Episode 12 received an all-time high rating, so it remains to be seen if the finale episodes will reach the same levels.

SBS show Today’s Webtoon, which airs on Fridays and Saturdays as well, continued to hold its average rating of 2 percent.

Big Mouth episode 14 ends with a shocking twist, may lead to an increase in ratings

The end of Big Mouth episode 14 is a cliffhanger that increases the anticipation surrounding the last couple of episodes of the show. Chang-ho (Lee Jong-suk) and his wife Mi-ho (Yoona) are working tirelessly to ensure that the corporate mogul behind the deaths of many people is not let off easy. This has led to Chang-ho taking on the role of Big Mouse. He now rules a secret organization that was led by the original Big Mouse, who was none other than the Shaman that he shared his prison room with.

After the death of the original Big Mouse, Chang-ho decides to take over. However, he wants to hold on until he resolves the situation that involves him and Mi-ho. Unfortunately for him, however, Mi-ho might not make it to the very end. After Mi-ho helped one of the prisoners from a toxic underground area that she and her father had been investigating, she was exposed to toxic gas.

This gas seems to be cancerous, and it may also be the reason why many prisoners were diagnosed with leukemia. The prisoner that Mi-ho wanted to save was also affected after being exposed to the same substance. Professor Seo’s research paper, one that many people seem to be interested in, holds the key to why this substance was fatally affecting the people who came into contact with it. However, this underground tunnel that leads to some kind of laboratory is the golden goose that lays millions of Korean won.

The group that manages this underground organization, the NR Forum, is the main target. However, Choi Do-ha, who is out to exact revenge as well, ruins Chang-ho’s plans. The race is on between Chang-ho and Do-ha, especially following the death of the patriarch of the underground organization. How Chang-ho reacts to the news of Mi-ho’s diagnosis and if that hinders his plans, is a question that will be answered in the finale week’s episodes.

