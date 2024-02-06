Abbott Elementary season 3: Release date, cast, and what to expect from the season premiere 

Abbott Elementary is one of the most loved sitcoms in recent years. So, fans were delighted when it was announced in January 2023 that the show was renewed for another season. The third season of Abbott Elementary is slated to premiere on ABC on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Created by Quinta Brunson, the workplace comedy sitcom first aired on December 7, 2021, and has taken off since then. Originally slated for a fall premiere, the writers' and actors' strikes delayed production. However, the team was prompt and quickly went through with filming after the end of the actors' strike in November 2023.

Abbott Elementary season 3: Episodes 1 and 2 release date and where to watch

Abbott Elementary season 3 is slated to premiere on ABC with a supersized hour-long episode, which is actually the first two episodes of the season. Titled Career Day, Part 1, and Career Day, Part 2, both episodes will be aired as one when season 3 premieres at 9 pm ET on February 7, 2024.

It has been confirmed that the sitcom's upcoming season will have 14 episodes. The exact release date and time across timezones for the first two episodes of season 3 of the series are as follows:

Pacific Time - 6 pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Central Time - 8 pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Eastern Time - 9 pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

British Summer Time - 2 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 6.30 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Central European Summer Time - 3 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Philippines Standard Time - 9 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Brazil Time - 11 pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Arabia Daylight Time - 6 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time - 7 pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 11 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Season 3 will premiere exclusively on ABC on Wednesday, but viewers can also stream the show on Hulu the next day, February 8, 2024. Viewers must have a subscription to Hulu to stream the show.

Abbott Elementary season 3 - Who is returning and what to expect

The highly anticipated season premiere will see the return of the overambitious and good-natured second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), the brooding Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), and eccentric principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James).

Also reprising their roles are Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. As per reports by Dateline, Josh Segarra and Kimia Bephoornia will be new additions as Philadelphia School district representatives.

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary concluded with Janine and Gregory finally proclaiming their feelings for each other. However, Janine decided to focus on herself and not date anyone for some time.

In an exciting and astonishing development, viewers can expect a transformed Ava Coleman from the first two episodes of the upcoming season. In a trailer released in January, she says:

"I went to Harvard this summer, I've learned what it truly takes to do the job of a principal."

Whether Ava Coleman has transitioned into keeping things professional or not remains to be seen, along with the development of Gregory and Janine's new dynamics.

Catch the first two episodes of Abbott Elementary season 3 when it premieres on ABC at 9/8 c on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.