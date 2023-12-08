6 underrated K-dramas released in 2023

With the number of releases every year, it is not uncommon for underrated K-dramas to go unnoticed. Like K-pop, K-dramas have also found a considerable fanbase around the world in the last few years. This is one of the reasons why streaming platforms have started to add more Korean dramas to their collections. However, the magnitude of options can get overwhelming because it is not always easy to figure out which show is worth watching.

More often than not, fans of the genre tend to favor shows that have created a buzz online. There are many reasons why some shows become widely recognized. Unique premise, relatable narrative, star-studded cast, and good promotion can all be valid reasons. But, with the primary focus on certain hyped shows, there is a chance for fans to miss out on lesser-known shows that offer a memorable viewing experience.

In 2023, many quality shows didn't get the attention they deserved. Fans of the genre should make a point to add these underrated shows to their year-end watchlist.

Race, The Killing Vote, and four other underrated K-dramas of 2023 that fans will find binge-worthy

1) All That We Loved (May 2023)

Exo fans have surely heard of this underrated K-drama, as it stars Oh Se-hun in the lead alongside Jo Joon-young and Jang Yeo-bin. The story focuses on two high school buddies, Go Yoo (Se-hun) and Go Joon-hee (Joon-young). Personality-wise, they are quite different, but there is a strong bond between them.

When Go Joon-hee needs a kidney transplant, Go Yoo doesn't hesitate to donate his own. However, after the surgery, Go Joon-hee experiences cellular memory. Both of them start acting like each other, but when they fall for the same girl, things get complicated.

This underrated K-drama has only 8 episodes. It explores friendship, coming-of-age, and first love. The biggest draw is the well-written script, which doesn't take the predictable route. Warm and touching, this is a great choice for a weekend binge.

2) Race (May 2023)

This underrated K-drama explores the challenges of navigating office life. The story focuses on Park Yoon-Jo (Lee Yeon-Hee), who gets a job at a top PR company through special employment. Even though she is underestimated by her colleagues, she decides to do her best. Not only does she grow as a professional, but she also showcases that there is potential in everyone.

It has 12 episodes in total. The best thing about this underrated K-drama is that it shares messages about ethics, respect, and self-worth in the workspace that the audience will be able to relate to. It is an enjoyable watch and is also inspirational in many ways.

3) My Lovely Liar (July 2023)

K-drama fans will recognize Kim So-hyun from popular shows like Hey Ghost, Let's Fight (2016), The Tale of Nokdu (2019), Love Alarm (2019), and more.

The talented actor plays the role of Mok Sol-hee in this show, which contains 16 episodes. She has the ability to detect lies and becomes involved with a murder suspect played by Hwang Min-hyun, whom she believes to be innocent. So, she decides to use her skills to look into a homicide that took place five years ago.

Romance fans will be able to swoon over the main couple, who have sizzling chemistry on screen. The story is well-written and has plenty of unexpected twists that keep the viewer guessing.

4) The Killing Vote (August 2023)

Viewers who prefer suspenseful narratives over romantic ones will enjoy watching this underrated K-drama. In this show, a mysterious figure called Gaetal carries out a unique form of justice. Citizens are sent messages with surveys that hold the fate of vicious criminals. Gaetal carries out whatever action the citizens vote for.

Lim Ji-yeon, of The Glory (2022) fame, stars in this underrated K-drama alongside other known names such as Park Hae-jin and Park Sung-woong. The intriguing, underrated K-drama, containing 12 episodes, explores the human psyche and the way society perceives crime and criminals.

5) Twinkling Watermelon (September 2023)

In this underrated K-drama, Ryeoun plays the role of Ha Eun-gyeol, who is the only hearing member in a deaf family. He plays the role of a model student during the day but pursues his love for music after hours. After having an argument with his father, he is transported back in time to when his father was young. Ha Eun-gyeol befriends him and forms a band to enrich his parents' lives.

The characters in this underrated K-drama are likeable and memorable. The writers also did a great job with the character development. Entertaining and heartwarming, this show is a definite must-watch.

6) Vigilante (November 2023)

Actor Nam Joo-hyuk has received a lot of love from international viewers for his roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016), Start Up (2020), and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022).

In this underrated K-drama, he plays the role of Kim Ji-yong. A student at the police academy, he transforms into the "Vigilante" at night. He punishes criminals who get off easy for heinous crimes. However, when officer Jo Heon (Yoo Ji-tae) starts an operation to stop the vigilante, Kim Ji-yong has to be more alert and careful than before.

It is interesting how this underrated K-drama explores justice and other issues of modern society. It is a well-written story, and the cast does a great job portraying their characters. The action scenes are choreographed really well and will even impress ardent action fans.

Fans of the genre will not be disappointed with these underrated K-dramas that offer intriguing storylines complemented by stellar performances.