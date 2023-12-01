“I’m not even mad at this”: Fans react to Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2 reported to release as Netflix original series instead of Wavve

Popular action drama Weak Hero Class 1 will reportedly air on the global OTT platform Netflix. The show starring Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, Shin Seung-ho, and more has made headlines for its highly awaited season 2.

On December 1, a Korean media outlet reported that the second part of the high school action drama will be aired as a Netflix Original series. According to JTBC news, the drama's production was reportedly disrupted as Wavve could not produce the show.

While the production of the series Weak Hero Class 1 is facing a crisis, many fans took to social media to express their thoughts, saying, “I'm not even mad at this.”

Fans react to Weak Hero Class 1 reportedly changing the OTT platform to Netflix: “Just give me season 2”

Previously, on October 8, Producer Kim Myung-jin confirmed by revealing that the preparations for season 2 of Weak Hero Class 1 are underway, captivating fans' attention. Following the latest reports, the OTT platform Wavve is struggling to produce original content; hence, Netflix might pick it up.

It is said that there is a lack of capacity to invest in the original content of the series. As the news swirled around the internet, here is how Netflix responded to Xports News:

“It is true that the review of Weak Hero Class 1 season 2 has been conducted internally”.

The officials of Netflix, however, have stated that nothing has been confirmed about the release of Weak Hero Class 1 season 2. Many fans of the high school drama have reacted positively to this news. As they are thrilled about the show's return, many fans are worried about the changes this would bring to the original series.

The drama follows the story of a model student, Yeon Si-eun, played by Park Ji-hoon, who appears in the top 1% of his academic class. The young student was subjected to school violence but did not give in and fought back, leading to a drastic change in his life. He wished to protect his close friends Oh Beom-seok, played by Hong Kyung, and Ahn Su-ho, played by Choi Hyun Wook.

The show received much love and praise from fans and was also awarded the Best OTT Original at the 2023 Asian Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards. Park Ji-hoon also bagged Best New Actor at the 2023 Blue Dragon Series Awards and Best New Actor at the Korea Drama Awards. Actor Choi Hyun-wook received the Whynot Award at the 2023 Blue Dragon Series Awards for his role as Ahn Su-ho.

Here's what we know about the Weak Hero Class 1 season 2

According to Sportal Korea, Twinkling Watermelon star Ryeoun has reportedly been offered a lead role in the second season. Following Star News' exclusive report on November 2, The D.P. star Bae Na-ra has also allegedly been offered a role and confirmed to appear as a lead character.

More details can be expected after Netflix confirms if it will release season 2 of the series.