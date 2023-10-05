5 must-watch shows of Choi Hyun-wook: Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Weak Hero Class 1, and more

Actor Choi Hyun-wook, who recently debuted into the industry with his impressive feature in the web drama Real: Time: Love, progressed with his career, bagging several hearts. The actor has showcased his diverse and charismatic acting in several roles and has always managed to catch the audience's eye regardless of whether he played the main lead or a supporting role.

Through his short period in the industry, he has built an eye-catching filmography, and his fans can hardly get enough of the same. From his sporty and cheeky character in Racket Boys to his swoon-worthy characteristics in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, K-drama fans eagerly await the actor's shows, given his promising features so far.

From feel-good series to thrillers: 5 binge-worthy K-dramas starring the young talent Choi Hyun-wook

1) Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon, an ongoing K-drama series has been the talk of the town ever since its premiere on September 25, 2023. It stars Choi Hyun-wook, Ryeoun, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo. The show revolves around the only person with hearing abilities in his family who secretly carries his dream of becoming a guitarist in the future.

However, a fight breaks out between him and his after his secret musical interest is revealed, and he accidentally travels back in time during his parent's youth to 1995. While cautiously living through the new narrative, he joins his father and friends to start a musical band.

2) Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Released in 2021, the show caused quite a buzz on the internet with its impeccable plot and remarkable cast. Starring some famous faces in the industry like Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Bona, along with Choi Hyun-wook, the show talks about the life of four friends whose unexpected but short-lasted friendship leaves them with nostalgic memories.

While the love interest between an ambitious fencer and a wandering young man takes the forefront of the series, the blossoming love between a rebellious teenager, played by Hyun-wook, and another fence player has fans swooning over their chemistry.

3) Racket Boys

Rolling out his antics as an eye-catching supportive role is Choi Hyun-wook in the sports-based K-drama Racket Boys. The 2021 K-drama stars Kim Sang-kyung, Oh Na-ra, Tang Jun-sang, Kim Kang-hoon, and Lee Jae-in, as its main leads. It showcases the declining career of a professional badminton player who, amidst his disadvantages, chooses to coach a middle-school badminton team.

In the series, the team is not only lacking members but also almost breaking away, but with the coach's determination, they try to revive the team and bring it to the spotlight. Hyun-wook plays the role of one of the team players who's often seen mediating conflicts between the team, thanks to his empathetic personality.

4) Weak Hero Class 1

Taking the spotlight in the recent K-drama series, Weak Hero Class 1, Choi Hyun-wook plays one of three classmates who create a coincidental friendship as they try to fight against the ongoing violence and bullying persistent in the school. Based on the webtoon Weak Hero, the show stars several significant faces of the industry like Park Ji-hoon, Hong-kyung, and Shin Seung-ho.

When their friendship and motives enter a greater violent act that links them with a dangerous chain of gangsters, they're required to make several great sacrifices along the way. The show that piqued the viewers' attention is yet to answer several questions through its upcoming second season.

5) Taxi Driver

The last on the list of commendable works by Choi Hyun-wook is his other note-worthy supporting role in the crime-thriller K-drama series Taxi Driver. The show revolves around the life of a Korean Military Academy graduate who, to compensate for his inability to take revenge for his mother's murder, joins a taxi company where he acts as the mediator for others' revenge missions.

While the show's plot already proves to be thrilling, Hyun-wook's surprising appearance in episodes 4 and 5 left many shocked. Showcasing a contrasting image to what the actor played in his other characters, his role as a violent school bully not only proved his versatility but also garnered many more people into his fanbase for his performance.

With Choi Hyun-wook already having upcoming releases stacked up for releases, like High Cookie!, fans can hardly wait to see the actor reveal more of his versatile acting skills.