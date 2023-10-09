"THIS IS OUR ANOTHER WIN": K-drama fans rejoice as Weak Hero Class 1 confirms a second season

On October 8, 2023, Weak Hero Class 1 won the award for Best OTT Original at the 2023 Asian Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards, which were held at the BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea. Producer Kim Myung-jin, while receiving the award, confessed that they are preparing for the next chapter.

The first season of Weak Hero Class 1 received an immense amount of love and praise from K-drama fans for its intriguing storyline and captivating storytelling. The Wavve original series delves into the life of Yeon Shi-eun, who fights back against bullies trying to disrupt his studies in school. He eventually develops a friendship with two others, and the trio ends up facing different kinds of bullies together.

As Weak Hero Class 1 bagged the aforementioned award, and the producer confirmed the renewal of a second season, fans took to social media to celebrate the two wins simultaneously.

Fans react as action drama confirmed for season two (Image via orbtingyou/X)

"Season 2 let's go!": K-drama fans are excited for Weak Hero Class 1

At the Global Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards, producer Kim Myung-jin, while receiving the award for Weak Hero Class 1, confirmed in his acceptance speech that the drama will be renewed for a second season, and they are currently occupied with creating new stories that will resonate with the viewers.

"We had our screening at the Busan Film Festival last year, and we had this great opportunity to meet the audience for the first time and received a lot of love. I believe that we were able to come this far thanks to that support and energy, so we are trying to create the next story with this drive again."

The producer continued:

"We hope you will show more anticipation and interest in our story going forward. We also hope that you keep the story of ‘Weak Hero’ in the future."

After hearing the acceptance speech, fans were over the moon and stated that they had been waiting for such news ever since they finished watching Weak Hero Class 1. Moreover, fans are also hoping that Choi Hyun-wook, Park Ji-hoon, and others will renew their roles.

Check out how fans are reacting to the renewal of the second season for this coming-of-age drama.

Fans react as action drama confirmed for season two (Image via marrywink/X)

Fans react as action drama confirmed for season two (Image via winkandhearts/X)

Fans react as action drama Weak Hero Class 1 confirmed for season two (Image via wikandhearts/X)

Fans react as action drama confirmed for season two (Image via pjhthv/X)

Fans react as action drama confirmed for season two (Image via mykooyou/X)

Fans react as action drama confirmed for season two (Image via honeydamchu/X)

Fans react as Weak Hero Class 1 for season two (Image via seonobokki/X)

Furthermore, fans are proud that the action drama won the award for Best OTT Original, which the producer mentioned was the driving force behind their decision to renew it for the next season. Fans are now gearing up to see what the next season has in store for them.

The first season of the drama was based on the webtoon named Weak Hero, created by the artists SeoPass and illustrated by Kim Jin-seok. The first season consisted of eight episodes and was helmed by director and screenwriter You Su-min.

K-drama fans are eagerly waiting for more details regarding the second season of Weak Hero Class 1.