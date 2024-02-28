5 intriguing dark fantasy movies like Damsel

Imaginative plots with a heavy sprinkling of horror elements tend to form the crux of dark fantasy movies. Aimed mostly at a mature audience, these movies do not shy away from exploring gritty and frightening concepts that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The latest dark fantasy movie generating interest among cinephiles is the Millie Bobby Brown starrer coming to Netflix, Damsel.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, it is set to premiere on March 8, 2024. Brown plays Princess Elodie, who has always lived a sheltered life. She is happy when her family finds her a handsome prince to marry. However, things take a drastic turn when she realizes that her husband's family intends to use her as a sacrifice to repay an old debt.

Elodie finds herself trapped in a cave that houses a powerful dragon. She will have to pull off every trick in the book in order to survive and escape. Viewers who are fond of fairy tales with a twist will enjoy this upcoming movie. While they wait, they can catch up on other dark fantasy movies like Damsel that are intriguing and entertaining.

I Kill Giants, Monster Hunter, and three other dark fantasy movies that boast unconventional plots like Damsel

1) Crimson Peak (2015)

Mia Wasikowska plays the lead in this dark fantasy movie directed by Guillermo del Toro. She takes on the role of Edith Cushing, an American heiress who falls in love with the charming Sir Thomas Sharpe, an English baronet, played by Tom Hiddleston. After they get married, she moves into his family mansion, when strange things start to happen.

Del Toro is known for his expertise in fusing fairy tales and horror to create visual masterpieces that are both striking and terrifying. This movie is no different. Like Damsel, this story also features a young woman who is thrown into an unexpected situation after marriage that forces her to operate outside of her comfort zone.

2) A Monster Calls (2016)

This dark fantasy movie, directed by J. A. Bayona, explores how young children deal with traumatic experiences. Adapted from Patrick Ness' novel, the story follows a young boy named Conor O'Malley, played by Lewis MacDougall, who is having a hard time accepting his mother's terminal illness while also dealing with bullies at school.

While Damsel has a dragon, this movie has an anthropomorphic yew tree instead, which helps Conor manage overwhelming and high-pressure situations. Engaging and thoughtful, this dark fantasy movie does a great job of realistically portraying the helplessness, grief, and anger that family members of terminally ill patients experience.

3) I Kill Giants (2018)

Adapted from a graphic novel, this dark fantasy movie blurs the line between reality and fantasy. Madison Wolfe plays Barbara Thorson, who believes that it is her duty to hunt down giants that may cause harm to her family and her town. It soon becomes evident that her make-believe world is a way for her to cope with real-world problems.

Like Damsel, this dark fantasy movie boasts striking special effects that add to the well-written narrative. Even from the perspective of the viewer, it is not easy to tell whether it is all happening in the protagonist's mind or is actually real. It is also interesting to see the way the storytelling captures the hardships of growing up.

4) Mandy (2018)

In terms of creative cinematography, this dark fantasy movie directed by Panos Cosmatos will not disappoint. Nicolas Cage plays a recovering alcoholic named Red Miller. He lives a quiet life in the woods with his girlfriend Mandy Bloom, portrayed by Andrea Riseborough. But when their paths cross with a cult called Children of the New Dawn, their peace is shattered.

From Damsel's trailer, it is apparent that the upcoming movie will pack plenty of gripping action sequences. Action fans will be delighted to learn that Mandy also has plenty of violence and gore. The powerful performances and striking camerawork are heightened by the memorable sound design that perfectly matches the visuals.

5) Monster Hunter (2020)

Milla Jovovich fans are well aware that the 48-year-old actor is no stranger to the horror genre after playing Alice in the successful Resident Evil film series. In this dark fantasy movie, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, she plays Natalie Artemis, a US Army Ranger. Natalie, along with her team, are transported to a mysterious world where they have to fight powerful monsters.

Like Damsel, this action-packed movie also boasts visually stunning special effects. The realistic monsters, the aesthetic sets, and cleverly choreographed action scenes all combine to create an entertaining viewing experience. The best thing about this fast-paced movie is that there is never a dull moment.

While cinephiles wait for Damsel's release, they can indulge in these intriguing dark fantasy movies that combine the best of fantasy storytelling with impressive special effects.