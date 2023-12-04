Is Nicolas Cage quitting movies? Actor gives new career timeline update

Nicolas Cage has once again become the talk of the town with A24's Dream Scenario, Cage's latest foray into Kristoffer Borgli's twisted world of psyche. Though the film has not received a worldwide theatrical release, Nicolas Cage's highly convincing performance has been the most common talk in the critic circle since the film premiered.

It just goes to show how versatile Nicolas Cage is, despite his career often being stacked with commercial and critical failures. But there is no doubt regarding Nic Cage's acting skills.

After completing Dream Scenario, the 59-year-old star, who has been in Hollywood's limelight for nearly four decades, is now looking to leave the world of cinema and move to something else, as per a recent interview with Uproxx.

Nic Cage revealed that he has already said what he had to say to cinema and is now ready to "leave on a high note and say, 'Adios.'" But Cage is not quitting right away. He revealed he has three or four more films that he has to do due to contract obligations, following which he plans to take his first steps towards another medium- television.

What did Nicolas Cage say about quitting cinema in a recent interview?

Nicolas Cage was very clear about how he had successfully done everything he had to do in the field of cinema and how he would not mind moving forward to a new form soon.

He also revealed that he would have liked to quit cinema with Dream Scenario, which would mean that his career would wrap up on a very high note. But he has contractual obligations, for which he will do three to four more films.

Speaking on the interview, Cage said:

"I don’t want to get stuck in any genre or any performance style. I want to do it all. And I feel that I’ve, at this point – after 45 years of doing this; that in over 100 movies – I feel I’ve pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema. And I’d like to leave on a high note and say, “Adios.” I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting."

He further added:

"I would’ve liked to have left on a high note, like Dream Scenario. But I have other contracts that I have to fulfill, so we’ll see what happens. I mean, I am going to be very severe and very astringent on the selection process moving forward. But for me to do another movie, I do want to explore other formats. I am very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television."

Cage also revealed that if it was up to him, he would have quit already after wrapping up Dream Scenario, which is one of the greatest works of Cage's long and illustrious career.

How many films has Nicolas Cage acted in?

The legendary Nic Cage, who has been around the industry for over forty years, has acted in at least 119 films, as of last year. He has also made appearances in several others, making him one of the most prolific actors of all time.

Even if Cage quit acting in cinema after Dream Scenario, it would still take a gigantic effort to match his legacy.