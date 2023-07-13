"Nic Cage's version of John Wick": Twitter goes berserk over Nicolas Cage's The Retirement Plan trailer

Nicolas Cage is back, and this time, with an interesting comedy action crime film. The Retirement Plan will be the actor's fifth film of 2023. Luck, however, hasn't been on his side lately, since every film featuring the actor that has been released this year, has been a box-office disaster. These include The Old Way, Renfield, and The Flash. Another film of his, titled Sympathy for the Devil, is currently in the post-production stage.

Nevertheless, in the eyes of fans, Cage is a living legend, and every time he makes a new film, it's an occasion for celebration. Things aren't different this time around as fans on Twitter went berserk after the upcoming film's trailer dropped. One fan even compared Cage's character in the film to Keanu Reeves's character in the John Wick movies.

The Retirement Plan trailer floors the internet, leaving fans delighted

The Retirement Plan will be released on August 25, 2023, in the United States. The recently released trailer of the movie presents Nicholas Cage playing the character of an old man. However, Cage is no ordinary grandpa. He is highly trained in military and one-to-one combat.

Things get interesting when his family is faced with grave danger, and they turn to him for help. While his relationship with his daughter is estranged, the movie shows how, despite everything, family is family.

Thus, after learning that dangerous goons are after his daughter and son-in-law, he puts his beach-bum life behind him and proceeds to return to his old ways. In the trailer, he is seen effortlessly taking down and terminating bad guys with his fighting skills. Fans suspect that his character was a trained assassin as well, although nothing of the sort has been revealed yet.

Fans are ecstatic to see Cage in an avatar like this and are patiently waiting for the film's release. Check out what they had to say about the trailer under a post shared by Discussing Film.

Netizens proved yet again that Nicholas Cage was and will always be a huge deal. His over-the-top acting always works, and fans seem to love everything he has to offer. Some fans called him the greatest of all time and even claimed that they will surely watch The Retirement Plan, no matter what.

Some fans expressed their excitement by posting memes, while one went as far as to say that every time a film begins with "Starring Nicholas Cage," it invariably means that the audience is up for a treat.

The Retirement Plan stars Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Jackie Earle Haley, and Joel David Moore in key roles. They are joined by notable actors Ernie Hudson, Grace Byers, Rick Fox, Lynn Whitfield, and Dax Ravina.

