Dream Scenario first trailer gives a glimpse at Nicholas Cage’s viral character

Dream Scenario is a satirical comedy film by director Kristoffer Borgli. The A24 film fared extremely well at the Toronto Film Festival and is expected to be a critical success at the time of its theatrical release in November 2024.

Veteran actor Nicolas Cage (known for Gone in 60 Seconds, Ghost Rider, and National Treasure) stars in the English-language film debut of Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli. He plays the role of a professor whose life changes drastically in a surreal turn of measures.

The cast of the upcoming film includes Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker, and Kate Berlant. Producers for the film include Cage in addition to director Ari Aster (Hereditary), Lars Knudsen (Frank & Lola), and Jacob Jaffke.

Dream Scenario is reportedly a brilliant foray into the state of current social media and its impact on the lives of people on a daily basis. The film is slated to be released in theaters on November 10, 2023, which has many fans excited especially about Nicolas Cage's character.

Everyone is dreaming of Nicolas Cage in the trailer for Dream Scenario

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film Dream Scenario was released on September 19, 2023, and it has fans gushing about the character portrayed by Nicolas Cage. It is not only the fans, but even all the characters in the film cannot stop dreaming about him.

In the unusual story of Dream Scenario, evolutionary biology researcher Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) teaches lethargic college students about the habits of ants and other animals. One day, his tranquil existence is upended when he begins mysteriously turning up in people's dreams.

Paul has no good explanations for why so many individuals who have never met or even seen him start running into him in their dreams, just like his wife Janet (Julianne Nicholson) and their two young girls.

In the teaser, Paul struggles to maintain his normal life while adjusting to his sudden fame, all while mayhem erupts within everyone's thoughts. People begin to perceive Paul as a monster when the dreams in which he appears turn sour.

In one dream, he hits a student over the head with a blunt item, while in another, he marches comically close to a female in her chamber while grinning like a lunatic. Paul quickly learns about the negative aspects of fame as his reputation is unfairly damaged by all the terrible things he is unable to stop.

Nicolas Cage's performance has been particularly lauded in the Dream Scenario and there were major speculations after the Toronto International Film Festival that his role could land him in contention for awards too.

A reviewer for The Hollywood Reporter had the following to say about his role in the film:

“Nicolas Cage has never been as flat-out hilarious as he is in Kristoffer Borgli’s gleefully dark, savagely sharp satire … The star takes a whiny victim role and turns it into a master class in reactive comic acting.”

2023 has been Cage's year with two other films of his on the way (The Old Way and Butcher's Crossing). He also appeared as Dracula in the film Renfield which was released earlier in the year.