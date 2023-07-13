5 best performances of Nicolas Cage

Throughout the span of his career, Nicolas Cage has never shied away from exploring and experimenting as an actor. From romance to action, comedy to adventure, he has a lot of experience playing different roles that have earned him the love and admiration of fans around the globe.

The 59-year-old actor has not only made a mark in the film industry as a skilled actor, but he has also branched out into production and direction in recent years. The award-winning actor has had a succesful career so far, but fans feel that despite his talent, he is still quite underrated in the industry.

Since the actor shows no signs of retiring anytime soon, fans are hoping that the experienced actor will get more opportunities to play more complex and varied roles in the future. Anyone who doubts his potential need only look at his past work to realize that he is more than capable of creating cinema magic.

5 exciting Nicolas Cage movies that left a deep impression on the audience

1) Moonstruck (1987)

New fans of Nicolas Cage may not know this, but the actor appeared in quite a few romantic movies during the early years of his career. In this movie, Loretta (Cher) is engaged to her boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello). She isn't in love with him but feels that he will be able to keep her happy. However, when sparks fly between her and Johnny's brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage), things become complicated.

The chemistry between Cage and Cher is irresistible. While story may not come across as the most unique, the movie has a great combination of heart-warming romance and witty comedy that will keep the viewer invested.

2) Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

This role brought home both the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Nicolas Cage. He plays the role of Ben Sanderson, who is using alcohol to deal with the loss of his family, and getting fired. He drives to Las Vegas with the intention of drinking himself to death, where he meets a prostitute named Sera (Elisabeth Shue). They fall in love, but his spiralling addiction eventually starts to threaten their bond.

Ben is a complicated character, and there is a lot going on under the facade he has put up. Nicolas Cage does a great job portraying Ben's flaws and inner turmoil. He also has a great on-screen chemistry with Shue that makes their situation believable and also relatable on some levels.

3) Face/Off (1997)

Face/Off is often regarded as one of the best films ever made by filmmaker John Woo. It follows FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) who desperately wants to catch terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) who killed his son.

Through the series of circumstances, and with the help of an experimental face transplant procedure, Archer takes on Troy's face, voice, and appearance to find the location of a bomb. But when Troy gets Archer's face, and starts impersonating him, things take a darker turn.

This is an exciting movie that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the detailed performances by the lead actors and the thrill of the chase make this a must-watch.

4) Adaptation (2002)

Nicolas Cage's performance in Adaptation received positive reviews from both critics and movie goers.

In the movie, Charlie Kaufman (Nicolas Cage) is a socially awkward screenwriter with depression, social phobia, and many other issues. His freeloading brother, also played by Cage, decides to pursue screenwriting as well. When Charlie is taken with adapting The Orchid Thief, written by Susan Orlean (Meryl Streep), their lives interconnect, leading to unexpected consequences.

There is a lot to love about Adaptation. The stunning performances by the cast, the witty writing, and the thought-provoking dialogues, all of it combines to create a cinematic experience worth checking out.

5) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

In this movie, Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage who is a fictionalized version of himself. A Hollywood actor facing financial ruin, Nick plans to retire after being passed over for a big role. Then, he receives a $1 million offer to attend the birthday party of a fan.

Things get complicated when CIA agents think that his fan, billionaire playboy Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal), is not who he seems, and puts Nick in charge of a unusual dangerous mission.

This role proves that Nicolas Cage has still got it. He delivers a stunning performance, that is matched by his equally talented co-lead, Pascal. Entertaining and hilarious, this movie is a must-watch for fans.

These interesting titles prove that Nicolas Cage is an immensely talented actor with incredible range who has the ability to hold the attention of the viewer.

Poll : 0 votes