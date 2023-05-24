"He's so innocent": Internet in love with Pedro Pascal’s response to being called "Daddy"

Pedro Pascal, the beloved The Last of Us actor, sat down for the annual Drama Actor Emmy Roundtable of The Hollywood Reporter this month, along with five other actors, including Evan Peters and Damson Idris. During the interview, Pascal addressed and responded to the fact that fans call him "daddy" on different social media platforms.

The host of the roundtable interview pointed out to Pedro Pascal that "1.5 million pages turn up" if someone searches the actor's name alongside the word "daddy" on Google. The host then went on to ask Pascal if he was just having fun with it, and the actor responded to the question by sharing:

"Yeah, I am having fun with it. [The daddy thing] seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is."

Naturally, fans of the actor took to Twitter to express their love for his pure-hearted response, with one fan noting how "innocent" The Last of Us actor is.

Twitter is buzzing as fans react to Pedro Pascal's response to the internet calling him "Daddy"

When DiscussingFilm shared the news of Pascal's response to the question on Twitter, it started to garner a lot of attention from fans, who loved the actor's response. While some were in awe of his pure-hearted reply, others believed it best to not let him know what "daddy" truly means in this context.

By the looks of the abovementioned fan tweets over Pedro Pascal's reaction to netizens calling him "daddy," it is quite understandable that fans loved it as they thought the actor's response was truly wholesome. Some fans pointed out the fact that the actor did not realize what calling a celebrity "daddy" actually means, finding his ignorance in this regard "adorable."

Meanwhile, others believe that Pascal is "too pure" at heart to understand the underlying se*ualized meaning of the word "daddy." Undoubtedly, with his warm response, The Mandalorian star seems to have won the hearts of his fans yet again.

In brief, about the filmography of Pedro Pascal

The fan-favorite actor, who is currently 48 years of age, began his acting career with the role of Alex in the 1996 short film Burning Bridges. However, the actor only came into the limelight after portraying the popular character of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

Pascal rose to even greater prominence after his incredible portrayal of Javier Peña in Narcos. Apart from that, he is also best known for playing the role of The Mandalorian / Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Joel Miller in The Last of Us.

The actor has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies and TV series, entailing Graceland, The Mentalist, The Book of Boba Fett, The Good Wife, Lights Out, Red Widow, The Adjustment Bureau, The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, Wonder Woman 1984, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and We Can Be Heroes, among others.

