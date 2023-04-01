Is Pedro Pascal in Merge Mansion? Exploring all details about The Last of Us star's short film about the game

Merge Mansion is a popular mobile game that allows players to sink their teeth into the mysteries behind an old run-down family estate and the secrets held by Grandma Ursula, who is seemingly the title's main antagonist. Now, with a new update, players can dive into the story even further and uncover more about the Boulton Estate.

Following the launch of the game's milestone update on March 17, 2023, fans now have access to new content, and actor Pedro Pascal joined the crew at Metacore in a series of tie-in short films to build hype and onboard some new players.

Pedro Pascal as Detective Tim Rockford (Image via Polygon)

Hot off his success playing The Mandalorian in the Star Wars franchise and Joel Miller in HBO's The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal has now added playing a role in a video game as the latest in a line of achievements in his acting career.

A deep dive into the role Pedro Pascal played in Merge Mansion's latest short film trilogy

In a trilogy of short films posted a few weeks earlier on the game's official YouTube page, Pedro Pascal played the role of a detective named Tim Rockford who investigates the Boulton family mansion and the numerous secrets hidden within the walls of the estate. The titles of the three shorts are:

A Twisted Game

Think Like a Grandma

A Recipe to Die For

These unique short films aim to bring the game's story to life, give players a real-world experience, and some hints on what to expect from the new milestone update as well as from forthcoming updates.

To make this possible, Metacore transformed the famous Paramour Estate in Los Angeles, California, into the Boulton family mansion and cast The Last of Us star to provide fans with an immersive and lore-filled experience that expands upon the story with some twists and turns.

In a press release, Pedro said the following about his involvement with Metacore:

"Merge Mansion has created a fascinating story centered around family drama filled with mystery and secrets that has captivated fans all around the world through their entertaining and unpredictable video campaigns. Making this short film for Merge Mansion was truly a unique experience and I had so much fun working with Martin to fulfill his vision and bring the lore of Merge Mansion to life."

Speaking about the creators, Metacore, Pedro said:

"From the first day, it was clear how much love and passion the group at Metacore has for its characters and this game and I’m happy that I got to be a part of their next big moment."

Pedro Pascal isn't the first person to appear in Merge Mansion's promotional shorts, as actress Kathy Bates worked with Metacore in endorsing the game last year.

