Merge Mansion is a common puzzle game on mobile devices that features simple gameplay. However, it stands out with its intriguing storyline, quirky trailers, and dialog between the protagonist Maddie and her grandmother Ursula, making it more than just an ordinary puzzle game.
Launched in 2020, Merge Mansion has enjoyed over 10 million downloads and has emerged as one of the most profitable puzzle games in recent years.
All unlockable areas in Merge Mansion
In Merge Mansion, 24 areas can be unlocked as the player levels up by completing tasks in each area to clean and improve it. These require tools that can be obtained from sources and upgraded by merging their components (received through chests or purchased with gems).
Each area within the Merge Mansion has a unique set of tasks that must be completed to unlock the next area:
1) Area: The Grand Drive
How to unlock: Starting Area
2) Area: Tranquility Terrace
How to unlock: Play Level five
3) Area: Frog Pond Falls
How to unlock: Finish Tranquility Terrace
4) Area: Garage
How to unlock: Finish the Gate
5) Area: The Old Well
How to unlock: Finish Garage
Lock appears after Task 5-17 has been completed
6) Area: Beach House
How to unlock: Finish The Old Well.
7) Area: Side entrance
How to unlock: Finish the Beach House
Lock appears after Task 6-29 has been completed
8) Area: Maintenance Room
How to unlock: Finish Side Entrance
Opened on 2 December 2022
9) Area: Flower Garden
How to unlock: Finish Maintenance Room
Lock appears after Tasks have been completed
10) Area: Pool Area
How to unlock: Finish Flower Garden
11) Area: The Pool House
How to unlock: Finish Pool Area
12) Area: Pool House Patio
How to unlock: Finish Pool House
13) Area: Stone Garden
How to unlock: Finish Pool House Patio
14) Area: Fortress
How to unlock: Finish Stone Garden
Lock appears after Task 10-66 has been completed
15) Area: Plaza
How to unlock: Finish Fortress
Lock appears after Task 13-34 has been completed
16) Area: Pier
How to unlock: Finish Plaza
17) Area: Scavenger Hunt
How to unlock: Finish Pier
18) Area: Rufus' Park
How to unlock: Opens after task 7-16 has been completed
19) Area: The Maze
How to unlock: Finish Scavenger Hunt
20) Area: Conservatory
How to unlock: Finish Maze
Lock appears after Task 18-148 has been completed
21) Area: Cemetery
How to unlock: Finish Conservatory
Locks will appear after the Tasks have been completed
22) Area: Tennis Court
How to unlock: Finish Cemetery (previously Maze)
Lock appears after Tasks have been completed
23) Area: Romantic Spot
How to unlock: Poppin' Bottles at level 11
24) Area: Lighthouse
How to unlock: Finish Tennis Court
Lock appears after Tasks have been completed
Note: The data above is provided for informational purposes. Some tasks and conditions may change with updates to the game.
This wraps up our list of all the available unlockable areas in Merge Mansion. Developed by Finish indie game developer Metascore Games, the simple yet addictive puzzle game has enjoyed worldwide popularity. It is available on Android and iOS devices.