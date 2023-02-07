Merge Mansion is a common puzzle game on mobile devices that features simple gameplay. However, it stands out with its intriguing storyline, quirky trailers, and dialog between the protagonist Maddie and her grandmother Ursula, making it more than just an ordinary puzzle game.

Launched in 2020, Merge Mansion has enjoyed over 10 million downloads and has emerged as one of the most profitable puzzle games in recent years.

All unlockable areas in Merge Mansion

In Merge Mansion, 24 areas can be unlocked as the player levels up by completing tasks in each area to clean and improve it. These require tools that can be obtained from sources and upgraded by merging their components (received through chests or purchased with gems).

Each area within the Merge Mansion has a unique set of tasks that must be completed to unlock the next area:

1) Area: The Grand Drive

How to unlock: Starting Area

2) Area: Tranquility Terrace

How to unlock: Play Level five

3) Area: Frog Pond Falls

How to unlock: Finish Tranquility Terrace

4) Area: Garage

How to unlock: Finish the Gate

5) Area: The Old Well

How to unlock: Finish Garage

Lock appears after Task 5-17 has been completed

6) Area: Beach House

How to unlock: Finish The Old Well.

7) Area: Side entrance

How to unlock: Finish the Beach House

Lock appears after Task 6-29 has been completed

8) Area: Maintenance Room

How to unlock: Finish Side Entrance

Opened on 2 December 2022

9) Area: Flower Garden

How to unlock: Finish Maintenance Room

Lock appears after Tasks have been completed

10) Area: Pool Area

How to unlock: Finish Flower Garden

11) Area: The Pool House

How to unlock: Finish Pool Area

12) Area: Pool House Patio

How to unlock: Finish Pool House

13) Area: Stone Garden

How to unlock: Finish Pool House Patio

14) Area: Fortress

How to unlock: Finish Stone Garden

Lock appears after Task 10-66 has been completed

15) Area: Plaza

How to unlock: Finish Fortress

Lock appears after Task 13-34 has been completed

16) Area: Pier

How to unlock: Finish Plaza

17) Area: Scavenger Hunt

How to unlock: Finish Pier

18) Area: Rufus' Park

How to unlock: Opens after task 7-16 has been completed

19) Area: The Maze

How to unlock: Finish Scavenger Hunt

20) Area: Conservatory

How to unlock: Finish Maze

Lock appears after Task 18-148 has been completed

21) Area: Cemetery

How to unlock: Finish Conservatory

Locks will appear after the Tasks have been completed

22) Area: Tennis Court

How to unlock: Finish Cemetery (previously Maze)

Lock appears after Tasks have been completed

23) Area: Romantic Spot

How to unlock: Poppin' Bottles at level 11

24) Area: Lighthouse

How to unlock: Finish Tennis Court

Lock appears after Tasks have been completed

Note: The data above is provided for informational purposes. Some tasks and conditions may change with updates to the game.

This wraps up our list of all the available unlockable areas in Merge Mansion. Developed by Finish indie game developer Metascore Games, the simple yet addictive puzzle game has enjoyed worldwide popularity. It is available on Android and iOS devices.

