Merge Mansion guide: How to get Yarn in the game

Merge Mansion is a matching puzzle game where players are charged with renovating the dilapidated family estate. It is separated into numerous smaller areas of the mansion, where they must complete several tasks using the required components like Yarn, Post Light, and more.

Usually, items must be merged to create a new component. However, users may also obtain other materials as drops from existing generators or sources. While older players are well-versed in obtaining these, beginners may find collecting items such as Yarn challenging due to the slightly lengthy process.

Here is a comprehensive guide on making Yarn in the Merge Mansion.

Yarn is a creatable material in Merge Mansion

You cannot directly receive a Yarn in the Merge Mansion but instead will have to use Silk to create one. This entire process begins with the Moths that drop Silk. You will have to merge it several times to form a Yarn.

The merging stages for Silk are:

Level 1: Yarn

Level 2: Yarn (Different item)

Level 3: Ball of Yarn

Level 4: Bigger Ball of Yarn

Level 5: Balls of Yarn

Level 6: More Balls of Yarn (I)

Level 7: More Balls of Yarn (II)

Level 8: More Balls of Yarn (III)

Level 9: Weave (I)

Level 10: Weave (II)

Level 11: Weave (III)

Thus, you have to merge Silk once or twice depending on the task required to create Yarn. It is important to note that you require Yarn or its other merged products for several missions at Pool House and other locations.

How to get Moth in the Merge Mansion

Since you have to merge the Silk dropped by these Moths to form a Yarn, it becomes important to understand how to get a Moth first.

This item is not created by merging but it instead drops by itself on the squares next to the existing Post Light when it is upgraded to the highest level.

However, the Moth is of no use at the initial level, and users will have to merge it several times to take the items to level 6. It is only at the highest level that it will provide 60 Silk to the gamers, which they can then merge to create several products.

Once all the drops have been exhausted, these will automatically vanish, clearing the space on the board.

Thus, creating a single unit of Silk takes quite a while, as you have to level up the Bulb Box to Post Light. Subsequently, you have to Merge the created Moths that drop the required material.

Winter Holiday 2022 Seasonal Event

The Winter Holiday 2022 Seasonal Event is live in the Merge Mansion, where players have the option to collect several exciting decorations for the Mansion (Grand Drive area). They have to create several items like Xmas Wreaths and more for the missions to collect unique Winter Holiday Coins.

These can later be exchanged for a long list of cosmetics from across four different Xmas Collections. Such shops are only available for a limited period of time in the game and thus, they should leave no opportunity to build up their decoration inventory.

