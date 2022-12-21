How to get a Santa's Sleigh in Merge Mansion

Developed by Metacore Games Oy, Merge Mansion is a popular puzzle-based mobile game, where gamers have to merge several items to bring back Maddie's family estate to its former glory. Fortunately, the developers routinely update the game with fresh content, with the Seasonal Winter Holiday 2022 currently available for fans to enjoy.

These offer Grand Drive decorations that can be obtained using special coins. While finding the essentials for the game's missions won't be difficult, obtaining certain items like Santa's Sleigh can be slightly challenging. Furthermore, the fact that Santa's Sleigh functions as both a source and fuel item makes it fairly valuable.

Read through the following article to learn more about obtaining and using Santa's Sleigh in Merge Mansion.

A guide to obtaining Santa's Sleigh in Merge Mansion

You will need to fuel Santa's Empty Sleigh (Image via Play Games/YouTube)

Santa's Sleigh is an essential item from the new event in Merge Mansion. The process of obtaining it is not too complex, but utilizing it involves multiple elements.

Essentially, you can collect Santa's Empty Sleigh from the Sealed Envelope. However, each envelope drops only one Sleigh in total. After collecting Santa's Empty Sleigh, you will have to fuel it with an Overfull Gift Sack, alongside Elf Puppet or Mr. Antlers to receive drops.

Once the timer is complete, it transforms into Santa's Full Sleigh that provides Wooly Socks and Xmas Gift at their base level, with Snow Globe being a rare drop. Santa's Full Sleigh can provide a maximum of 80 drops, which is why you require plenty of space to extract all these items.

Once all the drops are exhausted and the item's empty, Santa's Full Sleigh will be transformed into a Snow Globe, which drops a single Snowflake.

How to get Sealed Envelope in Merge Mansion

Since the process of generating Santa's Empty Sleigh begins with a Sealed Envelope, it's important that you're aware of the process for obtaining the former. It begins with Fountain Pen, which is dropped by Santa's House or the Letter Envelope.

You will have to continue merging this to take it to a higher level. The details of the items at each level are as follows:

Level 1: Fountain Pen

Level 2: Blank Postcard

Level 3: Written Postcard

Level 4: Postcard Design

Level 5: Letter Envelope

Level 6: Sealed Envelope

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, Letter Envelope also drops a total of Fountain Pens (maximum 30 drops), and you may consider drawing a few of these before merging the item forward to obtain a Sealed Envelope. However, you must ensure that you do not entirely exhaust it. If you do so, it will become useless.

In addition, you may find a few of the previously mentioned items like Fountain Pen Blank Postcard and more as cobwebbed items at the start. Interested players can consider spending Gems to clear them, if required. Unfortunately, this will be a relatively costly affair (as it involves the premium in-game currency being spent).

Why is Santa's Sleigh important in Merge Mansion?

The two items are required for getting a Crackling Fireplace (Image via Sportskeeda)

Santa's Sleigh drops useful required items, i.e., Wooly Socks and Xmas Gift, which are necessary for fueling the Fireplace and transforming it into Crackling Fireplace. After emptying the latter, it transforms into a Decoration Box that drops Xmas Wreath, which is another difficult item to obtain.

