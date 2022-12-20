How to get a Decoration Box in Merge Mansion?

Merge Mansion is essentially a puzzle game where players are tasked to help Maddie renovate the Boulton family estate, which has been empty for the last 40 years. They have to merge several items, including tools, flowers, and more that are required to restore the family mansion to better shape.

Metacore Games has released a new Christmas or Winter Holiday Event 2022, providing gamers with the option to get a new and exclusive collection of decorations.

However, these are not directly available. Players will instead have to complete primary, secondary, and tertiary missions to earn Winter Holiday Coins, which can subsequently be exchanged for the desired decorations.

A few of these tasks require Xmas Wreath and Xmas Decoration that players can be avail through Decoration Box. Since the process can be a little tricky, anyone who is unaware of how to acquire this generator should read through the following sections to acquire it in the Merge Mansion.

Guide to obtaining the Decoration Box in the Merge Mansion

Obtaining a Decoration Box can be slightly tricky in the Merge Mansion. You can acquire this generator by exhausting the drops from the Crackling Fireplace (another form of generator in the game).

You need to start by merging Fireplace (III) with 2x Wooly Socks (V) and 2x Xmas Gift (V). Once you have acquired it, go ahead and empty its contents. Crackling Fireplace provides 44 items in every charge, with a total of two. It also carries a recharge time of one hour.

Therefore, it will supply a total of 88 items, and you will need adequate room to unload them. Once Crackling Fireplace has been used twice, it will be transformed into a Decoration Box.

However, you must wait for the countdown to expire before you can draw from this Decoration Box once again. This is because it may drop Xmas Decorations and Xmas Wreath, both of which are necessary to accomplish a few secondary tasks, offering the Winter Holiday Coins.

Each recharge of a Decoration Box yields 32 drops, with a maximum of three recharges separated by one hour of the game. As a result, you can obtain 96 items from this box, which may give the appropriate number of components to merge and take both the Xmas Decoration as well as Xmas Wreath to Level 6 as required by the mission.

These Winter Holiday Missions are essential from the point of view that you can acquire several exciting items from the Xmas collection. There are four such boxes set up for grabs, offering more than 23 items, but requiring the expenditure of tons of Winter Holiday Points. Since the Winter Holiday Collection Shop remains open for a short duration, you should attempt to get them as soon as possible.

Note: Few decoration items were previously available during the Winter Holiday 2021 Seasonal event, and you cannot obtain the already acquired items again.

How to get a Fireplace in Merge Mansion?

Fireplace (I) is a rare drop provided by Decorated Workshop and Santa’s House. It does not have any use on its own until you raise it to Level 3 and then fill it with the materials mentioned earlier to convert it into a Crackling Fireplace.

