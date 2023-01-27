Merge Mansion story events explained

The Merge Mansion story event is a recurring feature that is available for a duration of three days. These events provide players with a unique gameplay experience and the chance to acquire special items. To obtain these items, they must successfully navigate the event by utilizing specific gameplay mechanics. The story events in the Merge Mansion are replayable, and they offer players multiple chances to acquire the desired items.

It should be noted that the story events in the Merge Mansion are structured in a sequential manner. This means that players will encounter the Ignatius event first, followed by Lindsay's New York story event, and ultimately the Casey & Skatie event.

Story events in Merge Mansion: Prerequisites, how to obtain, and length

Merge Mansion offers a range of story events, each with its own distinct gameplay mechanics and opportunities for players to obtain specific items.

Ignatius Boulton

The Ignatius Boulton event provides players with the opportunity to acquire the Stone Can.

Ignatius Boulton (Image by Sportskeeda)

The event will only become available once you have completed the 'Fix Missing Items' task, which will be unlocked after completing The Grand Drive.

Upon successfully unlocking the event in the Merge Mansion, it can be accessed via the designated Event button located in the upper left-hand corner of the map screen.

Please be advised that this event lasts for a limited duration of 72 hours per round. Upon the conclusion of one round of the event, participants will have the opportunity to claim their rewards, and the event will commence anew.

It is important to note that any progress made during the previous round will not carry over. However, you have the option to replay the event in order to attain higher-level Garden Statues, as well as gain additional XP and Coins.

Lindsay's New York Story

Lindsay's New York Story is an event that provides participants with the opportunity to acquire the Car Hood Ornament as a reward.

Lindsay's New York Story (Image by Sportskeeda)

This Merge Mansion event is only available to those who have fulfilled certain prerequisites. Participants must have acquired the Car Hood Ornament Task, which becomes available towards the end of cleaning up the garage area, and they need to have completed the Ignatius Boulton Event. This change was implemented in the May 2022 update, as per the information provided by the game's support team.

Once the event has been successfully unlocked, it will be accessible via the Calendar button located in the upper left-hand corner of the map screen. Upon initiating the event, players will have the ability to access the Event Garage through the Event Garage button, which is located above the standard Garage button.

The availability of this event in the Merge Mansion is limited to a duration of 72 hours per round. Upon the conclusion of the event, participants will have the opportunity to claim their rewards, and the event will commence anew.

Progress made during the previous round will not be retained, however, players have the option to replay the event in order to attain higher-level Makeup Tools, as well as gain additional XP and Coins.

Casey & Skatie

Casey & Skatie is a story event in the Merge Mansion that becomes available near the end of the Beach House area. It serves as an opportunity for players to obtain the Casey & Skatie sign as a reward.

Casey & Skatie (Image by Sportskeeda)

This event is only available to those who have fulfilled certain prerequisites. Participants must have acquired the Casey & Skatie Fix Sign Task, which becomes available towards the end of cleaning up the Beach House area.

Upon successfully unlocking the event in the Merge Mansion, it can be accessed via the designated Event button located in the upper right-hand corner of the map screen.

The event has a duration of 72 hours per round.

Poll : 0 votes