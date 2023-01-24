Merge Mansion Pool area guide: Tips, progress and more

Merge Mansion, developed by Metacore, is an online puzzle game playable on Android and iOS. In this game, players take control of the central character 'Maddie,' a young woman visiting her grandmother to uncover her family's mysterious past by renovating their broken-down family estate.

The estate map is huge, and players must level up to unlock several "Areas" as they progress. It is unlocked progressively when the objectives are completed, and the section is restored and beautified.

Among all the areas in Merge Mansion, the "Pool" area is the 11th in the game that is unlocked after completion of the "Flower Garden."

'Maddie' is the main protagonist of Merge Mansion (Image via Metacore)

Players who complete this stage are immediately given access to the pool house to carry out all related objectives of reconstructing the same.

There are several tasks that players will have to complete in this mission, and to facilitate it, match the right tools because the most commonly used include gardening gloves, ax, leaf rake, hedge shears, saw, and knife.

Progression through Pool Area in Merge Mansion

While it is important to focus on performing all the required tasks, it is equally important to focus on the story. Otherwise, you might face a shortage of raw materials that will be needed as you increase your level and carry out more tasks.

Here is a rundown of the steps to progress through the pool area in Merge Mansion:

1) The first few tasks are to tidy up the path to the pool area, where you will have to remove branches, grass, and overgrown bushes and fix the path.

2) The next set of tasks involves adding a couple of flowerbeds and removing trees, leaves, vegetation, sand, tall grass, and scrap metal.

3) The third set of objectives is to clean the crocodile, fix the chair, fix the logos around the area, and remove some more branches, leaves, and tall grass.

4) After completing these tasks, you must find the red valve, flush off dirty water, fix the floor tiles, diving board, and broken chairs, and finally, clean the pool.

5) Once the pool is clean, you have to fill it, place the crocodile in the pool, paint the diving board, and fix, assemble, and paint the wooden frame.

6) The final steps include fixing the table, flower pots, sofa, shade, and lamp and removing more branches, leaves, and scraps. Once all this is over, the pool area is complete immediately after you plant flowers.

Completion of each and every task in this area will award you with 20 experience points and some rewards that include energy chests and toolboxes that will help you craft high-level items for further progression.

It is important to note that you need to be conservative with your materials and match all items the right way and upgrade them from time to time to keep progressing through the story with sufficient items.

Upon completion of the pool area, you will gain access to "Pool House," where you will have to complete several tasks to continue progressing further. Keep an eye on your resources and stay focused on the story to unlock mysteries as you continue to go through all the activities in Merge Mansion.

Poll : 0 votes