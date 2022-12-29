The Ignatious Boulton Event, one of the three-story events, is live in Merge Mansion. The game has three events: Story, Seasonal, and Generic events. Each has its mechanics and strategies with a set playable period and various rewards. The Ignatious Boulton Event requires players to gather Stone Can resources.

Why should players be excited about the Ignatious Bolton event in Merge Mansion?

This event will only be available to players once they have the "Fix Missing Item" task on their Merge Mansion checklist. This task appears in the Events section, available by clicking on the calendar icon in the upper left corner after the above conditions are fulfilled.

Every instance of this event lasts for three days, and the set rewards become available every time the event restarts. Progress from the last time the event was live is discarded once the 72-hour event period ends. There is no cap on how many times Merge Mansion players can complete the event stages and earn XP and rewards.

The main item reward here is the Garden Statue, which is used to create "the Beginning" chain in Merge Mansion. The Garden Statue is the only way to get up to Stone Cans that are used to complete the Grand Drive Area.

Other rewards can be earned by collecting Ignatious Boultons and leveling up. The Boultons are generated from Garden Furniture items (Hedgehog-Garden Gnome-Garden Flamingo-Gazebo).

Even if the Stone Can resource is not attractive to players, they can leverage this event to gather XP and level up efficiently.

This event is not as energy intensive as other ways to do the same as the Rotary Phone drops, both low and high numbers with equal probability. Number 4 is an exception, but regardless, every number higher than two gives Merge Mansion players an XP star when merged.

As mentioned earlier, the event's progress and items collected are discarded when the event ends, so selling off certain items before the event ends is an excellent way to get a few extra coins. A list of items that should be sold is given below:

Cash Register Rotary Phone Ignatious Boulton Wood Chipper Garden Furniture Dust Remover Box Pallet Grandfather Clock Numbers Garden Bush

Event progress can be checked using the lower right corner button, and level-based rewards will only be credited after the event has concluded. The maximum level is 21.

The Beginning merge chain is the main storyline element here, telling how Ignatious Boulton made his fortune. Here, players will merge items from a Tin Can to a Stone Can and recant the story of how the eponymous Mansion in Merge Mansion came to be.

Merge Mansion is a puzzle-based game narrated from the perspective of Maddie, a third-generation Boulton who finds out about an abandoned family mansion and sets out to restore it to its former glory.

