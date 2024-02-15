Is Netflix's Damsel based on a book? Plot explored

As the anticipation for Netflix's Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, continues to build, fans are curious about its literary origins. Yes, Damsel by Evelyn Skye is based on a screenplay by Dan Mazeau. The book is a collaboration between Skye and the team behind the Netflix film Damsel, which is scheduled for release in 2024.

In the movie, Millie Bobby Brown’s Elodie, the daughter of a duke, is married off to the crown prince of Aurea to save her people and finds herself trapped and fending off dragons.

Netflix is set to release the film on March 8, 2024.

With both the novel and film rooted in the same original screenplay, the story revolves around Elodie, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown. Hailing from an impoverished land, Elodie's altruistic aspirations take a dark turn when she agrees to marry Prince Henry from the prosperous yet mysterious kingdom of Aurea.

Elodie finds herself in perilous circumstances, thrown into a pit, and left to confront a fire-breathing dragon.

The tale unfolds against the backdrop of Aurea's shadowy practices, entwined with centuries-old arrangements and the sacrifices of countless women.

Origins of Damsel

The genesis of Damsel traces back to November 2020, with Millie Bobby Brown's exciting announcement about battling dragons in the Netflix film.

However, reports from October 18, 2022 reveal a collaboration between Netflix, Random House Worlds, and author Evelyn Skye to create a novelization based on the film's original screenplay.

Contrary to the traditional order of book adaptations preceding movies, the novel and the film Damsel were conceived simultaneously. This exchange allowed the two mediums to influence each other while preserving their distinct narratives.

The original screenplay by Dan Mazeau served as the foundation for both versions, offering a unique and collaborative approach to storytelling.

Differences between mediums

In an insightful statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Evelyn Skye shared her experience of having the creative freedom to craft her version of the story, saying:

“The easiest way to think about it is this: Dan Mazeau wrote the original screenplay. I was able to read an early draft and was given free rein to write my own version of the story, which ultimately became the novel. Both the novel and the movie may stem from the same origin, but they are also each their own unique works of art."

Interestingly, reviews of the novel from the likes of One Book More, Crooks Books, and Books Tea Cup Reviews acknowledged its cinematic quality, with some readers also noting that the story feels inherently designed for the screen.

Skye highlighted the collaborative partnership, where ideas flowed between the screenplay and the manuscript.

While the main storyline of Damsel remains consistent across the novel and film, Evelyn Skye suggests that nuances may vary, stating in the same interview:

"[It was] a unique, collaborative partnership... I got to read drafts of the screenplay, and the filmmakers got to read drafts of my manuscript. We could riff off each other’s ideas, building details from the novel into the movie and vice versa, while also preserving our own versions of the story in our respective mediums."

The film features a stellar cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, and others.

