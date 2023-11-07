Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel: Everything we know so far about the Netflix movie

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to star as a princess in Netflix's upcoming Damsel. With Stranger Things and Enola Holmes under her belt, Millie Bobby Brown is now one of Netflix's most sought-after actors. She is soon appearing again on the streaming platform with Netflix's upcoming fantasy movie.

Coming from Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the movie will bring a new spin to some familiar tales. It will deliver an action-packed, unique adventure that will take us through a fantasy land of princess and dragons where a young girl will break traditional roles and emerge as her own savior.

Everything we know about Netflix's Damsel

Damsel is the story of a dutiful young woman, Elodie, who accepts the marriage proposal of a young prince she believes is her perfect match. However, soon, her fairytale turns into a nightmare when Elodie realizes that the marriage was a cruel trap. The royal family she is marrying intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt.

They throw her into the dungeon of a dragon to appease the ancient creature. With no knight in shining armor, the damsel must rely on her wits and strength to save herself from certain death. Breaking the classic trope, will Princess Elodie emerge as her own savior?

Is there a trailer?

Unfortunately, Damsel does not have a trailer yet from Netflix. However, the streaming service has offered a first glimpse of the movie in its "Save the Date" reel for its upcoming 2023 movies.

The teaser shows Millie Bobby Brown's Prince Elodie transitioning from victim to hero. In the footage, we see her first terrified from the fire-breathing dragon but then wielding a sword and preparing for battle. Watch the clip here.

The release date was pushed back

The release date for Damsel was set for October 13, 2023. The movie was confirmed in the 2023 movie lineup on January 18, 2023. However, the release has now been delayed until 2024.

The movie was first announced in March 2020 with director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and writer Dan Mazeau signed on, with a budget of $60-$70 million. But sadly, the release date was pushed back by Netflix, and no new release date has been announced. We can expect Damsel to debut in 2024, as confirmed in Netflix’s Geeked Week event.

Cast list explored

Millie Bobby Brown will lead the cast for the Netflix fantasy film as the heroic Princess Elodie. Brown is known for her terrific performance as Eleven in Stranger Things. She has also starred in and produced Enola Holmes and is set to star alongside Chris Pratt in The Electric State for Netflix.

She is accompanied by a strong supporting cast, including Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as Elodie's stepmother Lady Bayford, Robin Wright (House of Cards) as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone (The Departed) as the King, Nick Robinson (Jurassic World) as Prince Henry, Ricky Guillart as Sir Oded, and Brooke Carter (The Peripheral) as Henry's younger sister. Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) will also reportedly join the cast in an undisclosed role.

Watch this space for more updates on Netflix's Damsel.