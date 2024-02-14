Full Swing season 2 on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more 

Netflix has in recent years delved into a range of sports. Ranging from its purchase of WWE rights to the various football and NFL-related docu-series that have been released in recent years, the platform has widened its horizons with a range of content that revolves around major sports.

Following suit, Full Swing was recently released, marketed as a collaboration between Netflix and PGA, falling in line with the kind of narratives that have revolved around actual athletes across fields. Full Swing saw the release of its entire Season 1 recently on February 15.

In addition to including a range of golf stars, Season 1 was also commended for how it delved into the behind-the-scenes relationships between the companies involved, including Sony LIV and the PGA Tour.

The platform was quick to announce the release of a Season 2, and even released a teaser trailer to keep fans hooked. Season 2 of Full Swing will be released on 6 March and will include highlights from a range of tournaments that have occurred in the last few months.

Full Swing Season 2: Everything that is currently known

Just like Season 1 of the series, Season 2 of Full Swing will also be streamed exclusively on Netflix. Set to be released on March 6, both seasoned fans and beginners for the sport might be tempted to watch the series. Season 1 followed the adventures of a range of golf superstars including Justin Thomas, Jordan Speith, Ian Poulter, and Joe Dahmen.

Season 2 will follow suit and will again include a range of famous faces, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim and Wyndham Clark. Season 1 was focussed heavily on the kind of lives and daily activities that various Golf pros have to live through when on tour.

The Ryder Cup in particular saw a range of highlights emerging for Season 1 of Full Swing. The trailer for the upcoming offering focussed on the likes of Joel Dahmen and his caddie Geno Bonnalie. The two were seen talking about how their lives have effectively changed since they found fame as part of various PGA Tours.

While the trailer in itself did not delve into the other storylines that will form a part of Full Swing Season 2, that might be due to the series’ attempts to keep it a secret from fans. Full Swing has not only helped deliver some never-seen-before stories from various PGA Tours. It has also resulted in a huge uptick for the overall sport worldwide, with more and more people watching the series on Netflix in recent days.

Apart from the range of stars mentioned above, a number of other faces will also be seen in Season 2 of Full Swing. This includes the likes of Keegan Bradley and former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose. Of course, while the series is only one of the many sports-related series that Netflix has worked on in recent years, it is the first and the most notable offering related to golf, for the platform.

Season 2 of Full Swing will also be released at once, with all 8 episodes set to drop on Netflix on March 14.

