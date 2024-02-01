“I just feel uncomfortable” – Wyndham Clark opens up about his first episode in the upcoming Full Swing Season 2

Wyndham Clark has opened up about working on the golf documentary, Full Swing Season 2. The first season of the Netflix series was released last year and was highly praised by golf fans around the world. The second season is all set to grace the screen soon.

During the pre-tournament press conference for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark talked about the series. The 2023 US Open champion admitted that he finds it uncomfortable to see himself on television. However, he believes the creators have done a "great job" in making the series.

Clark said:

"I've always kind of had this weird thing about watching myself on TV. It's that I just feel uncomfortable. So it's kind of cool actually to see it here. They've done a great job. But with that, I'm really excited to be on the show. Seeing how it went the first season, I thought was fantastic and a great insight to what we have or what we do week and week out as a professional golfer."

Clark hopes that fans will enjoy the second season of Full Swing as much as he is enthused about it. Adding to his statement, the American golfer said:

"I think there's a lot of great things that happened and then to get an inside scoop on kind of my life and my story being a unique one out here. And then obviously having a bunch of success last year. It just makes for an even better episode and story that goes with the bigger story of the PGA Tour. So I'm really excited to be part of Netflix and honored.

"And I'm really hoping the fans like it and continue to want more of it because I think there's even more great stories out there and hopefully I continue to grow in my story."

Check out Wyndham Clark's comment on Full Swing Season 2 in the video below (6:40):

The cast of the first season of Full Swing included some of the best golfers in the world such as LIV players Ian Poulter and Brooks Koepka. However, the second season only features one LIV player, Dustin Johnson.

Along with Wyndham Clark, fans will also get an inside scoop on the personal and professional lives of golfers including Tom Kim, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose, and Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald, in the second season.

Full Swing Season 2 will be released on Netflix on March 6, 2024.

Expand Tweet

When will Wyndham Clark tee off at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Wyndham Clark is slated to tee off for the first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Thursday, February 1, at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course. He will tee on the first tee hole of Spyglass Hill at 1:21 p.m. ET in a group with Jason Day.

Rory McIlroy will start his game with Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg on the 10th hole of Spyglass at 11:45 a.m. ET, while Justin Thomas will be joined by his best friend Jordan Spieth to tee off at 12:57 p.m. ET on the same course and hole.