Netflix's Damsel: New release date, cast, plot, and more

Fans from all over the world were super excited for the release of Damsel, the fantasy movie on Netflix starring the incredibly talented Millie Bobby Brown. Everyone knew her from the amazing Stranger Things series and the Enola Holmes film, so her involvement in Damsel created a lot of hype among movie buffs.

The movie had initially been scheduled for release on Netflix on October 13. As its release date drew near, the anticipation surrounding it grew significantly

But, unfortunately, the strikes ended up having different plans, and the release got delayed to 2024, much to the disappointment of eager fans. Now, everyone is anxiously waiting for this film to finally hit their screens.

Damsel release date: Why was it delayed by Netflix?

The delay is because of the long-drawn labor strikes in Hollywood, especially the SAG-AFTRA strike. This strike has caused a lot of chaos in the film industry, putting many projects on hold. So now Damsel won't be hitting theaters in 2023 as planned, however, the precise date has not been announced.

The strike, which happened because of arguments about fair pay, messed up a bunch of film shoots, causing problems with schedules and making fans wait even longer. Although all the details are not out yet, this delay gives the film a mysterious vibe and makes us even more excited about this epic medieval fantasy.

Damsel: Cast and crew

Millie Bobby Brown takes the lead as Princess Elodie, -showcasing her remarkable acting skills. Her portrayal features a character who begins in a state of distress but evolves into a resilient and determined heroine. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, brimming with exceptionally talented actors. Among them, Angela Bassett stands out, breathing life into the character of Lady Bayford, Princess Elodie's stepmother, with her extraordinary talent.

This stellar cast, led by some talented actors, makes the movie even more appealing. And behind the scenes, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, a seasoned director who made 28 Weeks Later and Intruders, is bringing his unique vision to the film. With this amazing team, the movie promises to be a cinematic experience that no movie lover can afford to miss!

Plot of Netflix's Damsel promises a refreshing take on traditional princess fairytales

In the film, Princess Elodie is supposed to marry a prince. But she gets stuck in a cave with a scary dragon instead. It's a different kind of story where the princess has to save herself instead of waiting for someone else to rescue her. It reimagines the classic "damsel in distress" narrative into a new version.

To stay alive, she has to be clever, brave, and never give up. She has to fight against what is expected of her and become a hero. This new way of telling a familiar story is really exciting and will be a lot of fun to watch.

The Hollywood strikes have been a real test of patience for fans, making them anxious. But now that the strikes are over, there's a huge sense of relief and excitement in the air. The release year is finally out in the open, and fans can finally get pumped for the epic medieval fantasy adventure they've been dying to see. Watch Damsel on Netflix in 2024.