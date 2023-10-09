Guillermo del Toro confirms his scrapped Star Wars movie was "The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt"

Last month, Guillermo del Toro revealed that he was working on a Star Wars movie and gave a cryptic hint about the spinoff he was planning, leading the internet into a frenzy.

The Shape of Water director confirmed earlier today in an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub that his axed Star Wars film was indeed about Jabba the Hutt, one of the cult characters from the original trilogy by George Lucas.

When del Toro revealed that his Star Wars film had a character with J and B in their name, many predicted it could be about Jabba, but some also thought it was about Jar Jar Binks. Now, the veteran director and multiple award winner has confirmed that "The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt" was in his plans but was later axed by the production.

Speaking about the film, Guillermo del Toro said:

"We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy. We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away.

"Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned."

Many fans had predicted that if Guillermo del Toro did make a Star Wars film, it could go on to be the best one in recent years.

"Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it"- Guillermo del Toro on the axed Star Wars film

Guillermo del Toro seems quite sad that he did not get to make the Star Wars movie. He mentioned regarding the film that he takes it as a lesson from the universe. The veteran director elaborated:

"You can never be ungrateful with life...Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, ‘Why?’ I try to have a dialogue with myself. ‘Why didn’t it happen?’ And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realize where you’re going."

David S. Goyer revealed earlier this year that del Toro would direct a Star Wars film he wrote four years ago. He had said:

"I wrote an un-produced ‘Star Wars’ movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. That was about four years ago. ... There was a lot of behind the scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time. It’s a cool script… you have to ask him about it."

Though the Star Wars universe is moving forward with different projects at the moment, Jabba the Hut will not be a part of the plans in the near future. Meanwhile, it is also very unlikely that Guillermo del Toro would return for another Star Wars film either.

Since this news broke out, many fans have already expressed their regret for not getting to see the iconic Jabba the Hut in a film by the legendary del Toro.