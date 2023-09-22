"This would be the best Star Wars movie"- Fans disheartened as Guillermo del Toro reveals his scrapped Star Wars addition

The Star Wars universe is already huge and still growing, and there could have been another exciting addition to the saga. Legendary director Guillermo del Toro revealed that he was slated to direct a Star Wars film based on a mystery character whose name includes "J," "B," and "B," much to the intrigue of fans.

This mystery character could have most probably been Jabba the Hut, one of the most iconic characters from the original franchise. Many fans also suggested that it could be Jar Jar Binks, another beloved character from the prequel trilogy.

However, fans were most concerned about missing out on a possible gem featuring del Toro, one of the most extraordinary filmmakers of our time.

Since the news broke out, fans flocked to Twitter to share their opinion about the greatest Star Wars spinoff the world never had, with most expressing their regret about never getting to see such an ambitious crossover.

Fans contemplate a Star Wars movie with Guillermo del Toro in the driving seat

According to the report, the secret Star Wars film was written by David Goyer, with del Toro set to direct it. But this never materialized, and the franchise eventually went into a whole new direction. Right now, it has become a franchise full of great spinoff shows, including the likes of Andor and Ahsoka.

But many fans spoke about this one film the world missed out on, particularly that it could have been a great addition to the rapidly growing franchise.

Guillermo del Toro has continued to make great projects after this and the Star Wars universe also continued to shell out some great spinoffs.

But sadly, fans will never get to see this epic crossover.