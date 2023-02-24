Guillermo del Toro to develop The Buried Giant for Netflix after Pinocchio success

Following the success of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the prolific director is all set to return with another animated film, an adaptation of The Buried Giant. The film will also be developed for Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro will reportedly follow the same pattern for The Buried Giant as he did for Pinocchio and has already enlisted the help of the stop-motion animation studio ShadowMachine. The Oscar-nominated adaptation of Carlo Collodi's children's novel has already received ample praise and critical acclaim due to its visual style and story-telling prowess.

The Cabinet of Curiosities creator first ventured into stop-motion animation with the adaptation of the Carlo Collodi novel.

The Buried Giant should not be much different from del Toro's previous film, combining elements of magical realism, monsters, and metaphorical extravagance.

Guillermo del Toro is writing the script for The Buried Giant with Dennis Kelly

Cartoon Base @TheCartoonBase 'THE BURIED GIANT' has been greenlit Netflix. This is Guillermo del Toro's next stop-motion animated film.



It follows an elderly couple living in a fictional post-Arthurian England in which no one is able to retain long-term memories. 'THE BURIED GIANT' has been greenlit Netflix. This is Guillermo del Toro's next stop-motion animated film.It follows an elderly couple living in a fictional post-Arthurian England in which no one is able to retain long-term memories. https://t.co/2W1pscfGdq

While details about Guillermo del Toro's upcoming venture are still limited, there is every reason to be excited, as the filmmaker revealed that he has already started working on a script with Dennis Kelly. The film will be an adaptation of the fantasy novel of the same name by Nobel Prize-winning British writer Kazuo Ishiguro.

The story of the novel follows an elderly British couple, Axl and Beatrice, who live in a fictional post-Arthurian England where no one is able to retain long-term memories. After speculating that they may have a son, the couple ventures out to find him.

Given that del Toro will add his unique twist to the story, it should be an engaging film. The director recently released a statement about the film, saying:

“The Buried Giant continues my animation partnership with Netflix and our pursuit of stop-motion as a medium to tell complex stories and build limitless worlds. It is a great honor and greater responsibility for me to direct this screenplay which Dennis Kelly and I are adapting from Kazuo Ishiguro’s profound and imaginative novel.”

Netflix Film Chairman Scott Stuber added to this, saying:

“Guillermo del Toro is a visionary filmmaker and master of his craft. We couldn’t be more proud of the prestigious recognition for his Pinocchio, and we’re pleased to continue our creative partnership as he develops his next project with Netflix.”

Pinocchio, which del Toro directed with Mark Gustafson, became one of the most revered films of 2022, bagging Oscar nominations and earning accolades across the globe. The film had already won del Toro the BAFTA for best animated film a few days ago. It was also among the top 10 films in nearly 100 countries.

The reception was quite indicative of Netflix's sustained partnership with Guillermo del Toro.

More details about The Buried Giant will surface soon.

Poll : 0 votes